Chrishell Stause criticizes return of actor Shia LaBeouf





Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause tweeted her disappointment after reports claimed a director was suing Shia LaBeouf for a returning lead role.

Sell ​​the sunset Star Chrishell Stause criticizes actor Shia LaBeouf after reports surfaced that he could possibly return to the big screen. LaBeouf is best known for his roles on the Disney Channel show, “Even Stevens” and the “Transformers“movies. It seemed to get caught in a negative light and things took a turn at the end of last year. In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend Tahliah Debrett Barnett, known as FKA Twigs, accused the 35-year-old of multiple cases of abuse throughout their year-long relationship. The singer shared her traumatic experience on her Instagram Story on December 11, 2020, claiming she was in a “emotional and physical abusive relationship“with LaBeouf.”My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence, she wrote. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even one person by sharing my story. The singer also claimed that the “Transformers“The star knowingly transmitted a sexually transmitted disease to him. Although LaBeouf has denied all the allegations, his lawyer said he was going.”get treatment“after the charges.

Related: Selling Sunset: Heather Reveals She’s Taking A Break From Wedding Planning the Sell ​​the sunset real estate agent shared his thoughts on Twitter after reports claimed LaBeouf could land a “Return role. ” Varietybroke the story that director Abel Ferrara is suing the actor for a lead role in an upcoming film. Stause replied to the tweet: “Shoot the dogs. Beat women. Ummmm I’ll pass. Glad he got a comeback role though.“A Twitter user responded to the reality TV star’s tweet saying:”It is well to say. He had many second chances. At one point, that’s enough. “ Shoot the dogs. Beat women. Ummmm I’ll pass. Glad I got a comeback role – Chrishell (@ Chrishell7) August 12, 2021 The film is expected to revolve around the early years of Italian Saint Padre Pio. Ferrara said Variety that LaBeouf has already been added to the team and now that he’s part of the cast the film is “everything is ready“to start production. Another Twitter user appeared to disagree with Stause’s comment, saying:”SO WHAT should he do to get depressed and give up on life. you are a joke. everyone has a second chance. A debate among fans began to form under the comments of the Dance with the starthe alumni tweet. To say it’s controversial to bring LaBeouf back to the game is an understatement. Fans who think it’s okay to turn a blind eye to the actor’s inexcusable behavior are just as concerning as the actions Labeouf has been accused of. More people like it Sell ​​the sunset star must denounce those who put the lives of others in danger. Next: Why Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Are A Weird Couple Source: Twitter / Chrishell Stause, Variety Darcey & Stacey: Darcey shocks by revealing how she became engaged at 90 days

About the Author Jessica cap

(45 articles published)

Jessica Stopper is a freelance reality TV writer at ScreenRant. If she doesn’t indulge in any news regarding The Real Housewives franchise, she is hanging out with her furry baby. More from Jessica Stopper

