Meet Canadian actor Matt Hamilton, star of Disney + ‘s Turner and Hooch series

When it comes to iconic reboots, we’ve got no bones to choose from with the latest classic comedy reboot of 1989 Turner & Hooch.

The film was adapted into a Disney + series that premiered earlier this year and is just as adorable and action-packed as the original, with Drake and Josh Star Josh peck to resume Tom hanks‘Retail Role of Scott Turner. But it was the actor Matt hamilton, who plays Peck’s sidekick, US Marshal Trent Havelock, who caught our eye.

Hamilton, actor and screenwriter, has appeared in numerous television series including Supernatural and Marvel’s Legions before landing the coveted role of Havelock in Hooch. In fact, it’s a bit of a dream role according to Hamilton, who spoke exclusively to E! News from the show.

“I remember the movie, I loved it when I was a kid,” Hamilton said. “The only scene I still remember is when Hooch walks over to the dog’s door and drags him to the door a few times. Watching the movie again was fun because it brought back a lot of memories. like an all-time Tom Hanks performance. A league apart is number one but he’s so good in this movie. “

Alas, Hanks was not involved in the filming of the Hooch series. In fact, Hanks was in Australia recover from COVID-19 while Hooch was in production early last year. The pandemic also hampered the cast and crew’s plans to celebrate with a closing party, which Hamilton helped organize, but that didn’t stop the Vancouver native from remaining optimistic about his experience.

“We couldn’t do this super fun stuff,” said Hamilton. “But at the same time, as painful as it was, we were very lucky to work as the world drew to a close.”

Matt hamilton

E! News: How was your audition process and how did you celebrate the role?

MH: I was making a movie in Kelowna and I had the audition. Immediately I was like, oh my god. It’s all I need in my life. It’s comedy, it’s cop stuff, it’s action stuff. So I recorded [my audition] in the hotel room with my friend. I felt awesome about it. Due to COVID the recall process was on Zoom and I did it in my living room. It wasn’t a big party because it was almost like I didn’t want to be too excited for it, I have this weird thing where I don’t want to mess things up. I told my mom I had it and just waited. I just wanted the show to start so I could just breathe out. Everything went well, everything went well.

E! News: Your character is not a dog lover, but are you an IRL dog lover?

MH: I had to shoot my dog ​​halfway through the shoot. I am a big dog. He was 17, he was an old man and it happened pretty quickly. And I was obviously destroyed, but I returned to work two days later. I think I found it very useful to be with dogs and then to work, to take my mind off things. [it]. It still comes in waves.

E! News: What was it like working with the dogs on set?

MH: You have to be absolutely up to date with your stuff because you are going to be filming your blanket and then the trainers will be in your gaze with toys that squeak and clap trying to get the dog’s attention to look towards the camera. . It’s really entertaining so you need to make sure you’re on your game. Dogs are so, so sweet. They are such adorable animals and they drool like they are a machine. It’s a machine for perpetually spitting cords of drool!

E! News: Did you do your own stunts?

MH: I have a fight scene in episode 9, it’s actually pretty cute. I practiced for three days and felt pretty confident, and I had a stuntman who did the wide version. And because I don’t have much history with the stunts, when he kicked me in the hand he fell a bit too much, so he turned around and the rotunda gave me a kick in the face! I have a very nice photo of it, it’s really funny. I’m a guy who grew up loving Bruce willis movies and action films. I was so happy to be in a fight scene but it’s hard! I had to change my shirt three times because I was sweating all the time and you get a headache after a while because you keep hitting the ground. Dude, stunt guys make their money.

Turner and Hooch

E! News: What was it like working with Josh Peck?

MH: He always has the best attitude and he’s really funny. And they let us improvise a lot together. We got to do a lot of really fun stuff and they kept a lot of what I saw. It’s a love, I couldn’t believe it. Doing a show like this sometimes people can be awesome people and you’re tired and sore and you have a young son at home and it’s totally understandable to come into work one day and be just stupid mood. But he never did, never once!

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

