BTS: Jungkook claims to be an actor, Jimin his personal light director in a new video. To look at





A new Bangtan Bomb was released recently that featured BTS members Jimin and Jungkook doing silly things on sets. The video, filmed during BTS’s performance of their song Home for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, began with Jungkook getting his hands on a portable tubelight. The Still With You singer first claims that the device is a lightsaber, from the Star Wars movies. He moves it around and even places it near J-Hope’s face. Soon, Jimin joins him in his act. He borrows the tube and places it close to his face, helping the cameraman to see his face better. Jungkook takes it a little higher and acts like he’s an actor giving an interview, while Jimin is his personal light assistant. The impromptu play leaves them both apart. BTS had performed Home, a track from their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2020 as part of the specially organized week-long event called BTS week. Besides Home, BTS also performed their other hit songs Mikrokosmos, Black Swan, Dynamite and Idol. Lately, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have delivered versions of their recently released tracks Butter and Permission to Dance. While they performed both songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, they released a version of Butter in which they performed the track on a train as part of the Samsung Unpacked event. Also read: BTS Fans Slam UK DJ for Remarks Against K-pop Group and ARMY: “Your Racism Will Never Go away” Both tracks were released in English and featured in the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Butter continued her reign at the top for nine weeks before dropping to fourth place this week. BTS also held the top spot one week with Permission to Dance.

