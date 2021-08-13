Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown buys property in Dyersville, reflects on role of his life





DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) – It’s been more than 30 years since Shoeless Joe Jackson stepped out of the cornfields of Iowa in the iconic film Field of Dreams, but actor Dwier Brown still remembers that feeling of good- be when he came back running on his return to Dyersville this week. “I had the same tingling sensations as when I got here in 1988 and first drove down this driveway and saw this perfect baseball field,” Brown said. The original field is still there in Dyersville, a gateway to the new Major League park. A reminder of the film that was as much about a father-son relationship as it was about baseball. For Brown, who played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella, it brings back memories of his own father. “My dad died 30 days before I came to shoot the movie here, so I felt his spirit here when we were shooting and so every time I come here I feel like I have the chance to see him again. in a fun way, ”said Brown mentioned. “It’s touching a nerve that we all have, I think, to have a second chance with the people we love and maybe mend those relationships that we maybe didn’t handle very well the first time around. . “ Even though the Yankees and White Sox don’t play on the same field, Brown says watching the new virgin field with corn in the background still has the same appeal. “It’s as magical a structure as the little field was when we first came here to shoot the movie,” Brown said. His story in Dyersville doesn’t end after Thursday, however. Brown bought a building in the city that was built in the 1800s. He plans to renovate it, making Dyersville his second home. WATCH MORE: Field of Dreams Actor Dwier Brown Opens Up About His Lifetime Role MORE STORIES IN THE FIELD OF DREAMS:

