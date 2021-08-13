Actor Ryan Reynolds chats with Action News about his latest movie “Free Guy” in theaters August 13





PHILADELPHIA – After a pandemic delay, actor Ryan Reynolds’ latest film, “Free Guy,” hits theaters on Friday, August 13. Reynolds describes it as the meeting between the “Truman Show” and “Fortnite”. It is the story of a background player who becomes an unlikely hero in a video game. WPVI-TV had the chance to chat with the star cast ahead of the highly anticipated release. Free Guy asks the audience to ask themselves if he is a player in his own game of life or if he has handed over the controller. “We’re starting out, and he’s a bank teller who gets robbed every day and takes all kinds of outrage,” Reynolds said. “One day he realizes he’s a background character and a video game. That premise just got me hooked.” Back in the real world, two video game designers fight to regain control of their work and their relationship. “They’re all stuck in some kind of machine that they can’t shake,” said Jodie Comer, who plays both Molotov Girl and Millie. “They have no agency or power, and they are on this journey of self-discovery.” It’s a world of gamers, but there is a real existential crisis going on. The cast believe everyone can relate to. “It’s a pretty heavy theme at the heart of it all,” said Joe Keery, who plays Keys. “I live in a world that is not real? What does it do?” Keery was here in Philadelphia to promote the film. He even got to pitch the first pitch in Wednesday’s Phillies game. In Free Guy, he once again teams up with “Stranger Things” director Shawn Levy, whose hero “Blue Shirt Guy” proudly wears khakis. “Persimmons have always been quietly heroic,” Levy said. “I just wanted to put them on a movie screen.” Blue Shirt Guy is for justice and good. “I like the idea that he kind of hacked into the system and figured out how to fight back,” Reynolds said. “The fact that he’s really trying to make this world he lives in a better place is kinda noble and amazing. It’s a film that takes you on a ride. It’s action, adventure, comedy, romance. But it can also have an emotional impact. you too in the guts, which is, to me, the mark of a great movie. “

Copyright 2021 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

