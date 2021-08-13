No evidence that actor Mike Mitchell’s death was linked to his COVID-19 vaccine

Actor and former bodybuilder Mike Mitchell died on July 23 of a heart attack in Turkey, a country that had start offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine a month earlier to health workers and people over 50. Mitchell, who received the recall, was 65.

August 8 Instagram video suggests that the third shot was to blame for Mitchell’s death. It highlights what appear to be Facebook posts Mitchell made following each of his three shots of the vaccine, dated February 22, March 20 and July 16. The video then moves on to a July 24 headline announcing Mitchell’s death.

Screenshots of the comments under some of Mitchells’ posts have also been circulating online. One of them appears to show Mitchell responding to a question from commentators saying he received two injections of Sinovac-CoronaVac, the Chinese vaccine that the World Health Organization approved for emergency use in June. , followed by the Pfizer-BioNTech injection.

Mitchell’s Facebook page is now private, so we couldn’t verify if the Facebook posts depicted in the video were from him.

What the post fails to mention is that Mitchell had a history of heart problems. In 2007, Mitchell said he was forced to stop weight training after undergoing five major heart operations. In his hometown newspaper in Scotland, Mitchell said his doctor warned him to never train again after his heart had stopped for almost 10 minutes during one of these procedures.

The reports of People and TMZ credited a representative for Mitchell saying the cause of death was a heart attack. We reached out to his talent agency for more details, but we haven’t heard back.

The post reflects other social media claims falsely linking vaccines to the deaths of celebrities, including rapper DMX, baseball legend Hank Aaron and Marvelous boxer Marvin Hagler.

Heart disease and vaccines

Since August 11, the federal government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, lists 1,434 reports of myocardial infarction or heart attack post-vaccination in the United States The agencies that run the VAERS warn that these reports alone are not sufficient to determine whether a vaccine is causing a particular adverse event. Anyone can submit a report, and researchers use the reports to see if an adverse event merits further investigation.

The CDC does not consider heart attacks to be a serious adverse event of interest for COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States. Other heart conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis are being investigated as possible side effects of some vaccines, including Pfizers. The CDC says they mostly occur in teens and young adults.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are conditions that inflame the heart or the membrane around it. Either of these conditions can lead to a heart attack.

According to the CDC, most of the vaccinated patients with myocarditis and pericarditis who received care responded well to treatment and made a rapid recovery.

Without access to Mitchell’s autopsy results, we can’t say what caused his heart attack. But we found no evidence that it was related to the vaccine.

“It’s important to remember that heart attacks happen all the time, vaccine or no vaccine,” said Dr. Ira Taub, pediatric cardiologist at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio. “With more than 160 million Americans vaccinated, it is inevitable that some will have a heart attack after vaccination. However, this is very different from saying that a heart attack is caused by vaccination.”

The American Heart Association advises people with a history of cardiovascular risk factors, such as heart attacks, to get vaccinated. This is because the infection may be more serious in this population and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

COVID-19 recall shots

Mitchell lived in Turkey, which started vaccinating people in January with the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, a vaccine the WHO only recently had valid for emergency use. According to the WHO, a large phase 3 trial in Brazil found that two weeks after the second dose, the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine was 51% effective against symptomatic infections and 100% effective against severe infections and hospitalization.

Turkey cleared the use of a third COVID-19 vaccine in June and included the Pfizers vaccine as an option because the first people to be vaccinated received their vaccine about six months earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The CDC has yet to advise Americans whether or not to receive a COVID-19 booster, but it may change soon.

Our decision

An Instagram post suggests Mitchell’s fatal heart attack was linked to his third COVID-19 shot.

But there is no evidence linking his heart attack to the vaccine, and the post failed to mention that he had a history of heart problems and surgeries.

We assess this claim as false.