Director and actor Bobcat Goldthwait returns to the stage as a comedian
Living well is the best revenge. One of the most memorable moments in radio host Howard Sterns’ career history was when self-proclaimed king of all media and comedian Sam Kinison called in fellow comedian Bobcat Goldthwait to end a feud between the two standups.
The concept was to bury the hatchet, but Kinison just wanted to bury Goldthwait.
Sam always talked a lot of bullshit about me, Goldthwait recalls calling from his home in Chicago. I looked bad when they did that.
I didn’t feel like fighting when I was ambushed. It was one of the lower parts of my career. … I’m sure if Sam had lived he would have been in the Oval Office with Kid Rock. I have nothing in common with him. I broke into the national scene before him.
And Goldthwait is still standing a generation later with enviable credits while the living and polarizing Kinison passed away in 1992.
Goldthwait, 59, has written and directed four feature films, including the cult classic Shakes the Clown. The veteran artist, who was part of the Police Academy franchise as the enigmatic character Zed, directed Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chappelles Show and The Larry Sanders Show.
Goldthwait, who will be performing Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, is once again making time to stand up.
Voice actor Tom Kenney and I were at a screening of Shakes the Clown before the pandemic, and in the middle of the movie he said: What the hell were we thinking? I said. I do not know. I don’t make popular movies, but I do people’s favorite movies.
It sounds like a description of John Waters, who awarded Goldthwait his Filmmaker on the Edge award in 2015 at the Provincetown International Film Festival. Waters, who was behind the camera for hidden gems such as Polyester, Mondo Trasho and Female Trouble, is the epitome of a cult sensation.
John Waters is great, but, as an artist, I don’t think he’s saying, hopefully this will be seen by a very limited group of passionate people, Goldthwait said. Who knows who will see your work?
Kenney has been close to Goldthwait since the age of 6 in Syracuse, New York.
I’ve been friends with Tommy for 53 years, Goldthwait said. I think he’s the funniest person I’ve ever seen. When we were kids, we would come home from school, and he would tell a story, and he would always imitate people or come up with new voices. We called it the human cartoon, and it’s funny how things turned out.
The funny thing is that Tom really admired Mel Blanc when we were growing up, and I admired Mel Brooks. Tom dreamed of cartoons, and I was in Young Frankenstein. I remember watching Mel Brooks on The Tonight Show, and he had all this energy and was crazy. I did not know that this was the model of what I would become.
When Goldthwait emerged as an impenetrable comic a la Andy Kaufman in the early 1980s, who would have guessed he had such a range?
I thought the first character I made up was funny, Goldthwait said. I have changed so much since then. I try to challenge myself. I wouldn’t make a movie if it wasn’t for something that I found difficult every time. When I made Willow Creek, a scary, suspenseful bigfoot movie, the germ of that movie was when I was watching Quentin Tarantinos Inglourious Basterds.
I was thinking about how Tarantino still has those moments of suspense with little going on, but you’re still on the edge of your seat. Can i do this? I tried. The last screenplay I wrote was a family photo. Can I remove it? Everything seems quite possible.
After shouting his way into the business, Goldthwait quietly crafted a career often behind the camera. But he’s back on stage.
It’s great to have this opportunity again, Goldthwait said.
