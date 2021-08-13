Steven Spielberg adds six cast to new film





Returning to his earlier childhood films, Steven Spielberg cast a slew of young actors in his semi-autobiographical film about his teenage years as an aspiring filmmaker in Arizona, which is working title “The Fabelmans.” Gabriel Bateman (“Child’s Play”), Gustavo Escobar (“Instant Family”), Nicolas Cantu (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Cooper Dodson (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Lane Factor (“Reservation Dogs” “) And Stephen Smith (” The 15:17 to Paris “) play friends of the loosely inspired character of Spielberg, played by Gabriel LaBelle. They join a sprawling ensemble that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman. Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay for “The Fabelmans” with his regular collaborator Tony Kushner (“Munich”, “Lincoln”). They are also both producing the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger, backed by Amblin Partners of Spielberg. The film is currently in production, with a release slated for 2022. Bateman, the younger brother of actor Talitha Bateman, is best known for MGM’s 2019 reboot of “Child’s Play” and Russell Crowe’s thriller “Unhinged”. He recently starred alongside Justin Theroux in the Apple TV Plus series “The Mosquito Coast”, which begins filming season 2 this fall, and will then star in the anthology series “Just Beyond” for Disney Plus. It is replaced by Coast to Coast, the North Group and 60 Minas Management. Escobar has been acting since the age of 4 in movies, on television and in more than 48 commercials. In 2018, he appeared opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the comedy-drama “Instant Family” and opposite Jennifer Garner in the thriller “Peppermint”. He has also appeared in “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “The Potwins” and “Shameless”. It is replaced by A3 and Jackson Entertainment Management. Cantu is currently starring in AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” with the final season premiering on October 3. He also voices the character of Dak in Netflix’s DreamWorks animated series “Dragons: Rescue Riders”, and he is the voice of Gumball in Cartoon Network’s “The Amazing World of Gumball”, for which he won an Annie Award nomination. . He is replaced by The Osbrink Agency, Monster Talent and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Dodson is best known for his recurring arcs on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2019 and FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult”, in which he played the son of Sarah Paulson and Alison Pill. He also appeared in “Preacher” and in “Daddy’s Home” alongside Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. He is replaced by Buchwald. Factor, originally from Oklahoma, made his screen debut playing Cheese, one of the protagonists of “Reservation Dogs,” FX’s acclaimed Hulu drama series produced by Sterlin Harjo and winner of an award. Oscar Taika Waititi, on Native American teenagers on a reservation in Oklahoma. . Lane is a Native American and a registered member of the Seminole Nation, and he is also Creek and Caddo. He is replaced by Darryl Mork Talent. Young Smith appeared in Clint Eastwood’s 2018 film “The 15:17 to Paris” and the 2016 drama “Miracles from Heaven” and also worked as a model. It is replaced by Play Management and The Savage Agency.

