Dogs Boss Booking on Celebrating Native American Intricities – The Hollywood Reporter





Welcome to episode 132 of TV Top 5, Hollywood journalisttelevision podcast. Each week, hosts Lesley goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fenberg (Chief TV Reviewer) breaks down the latest TV news with corporate and review background, greets showrunners, executives and other guests, and provides a critical guide on what to watch (or ignore, depending on the case). The five topics for this week are: 1. Danger went for the box.

Executive producer Mike Richards is officially the host of the syndicated game show. But Sony TV producers have told reporters and viewers that the flagship series will have two hosts, with The Big Bang Theory Graduate Mayim Bialik is asked to oversee spinoffs and special offers. This segment explores why Sony may have gone for Richards’ safe bet (despite its past). 2. The white lotus return trip on the books.

Mike White’s social satire will return for a second season on HBO after his pandemic experiment of taking over a hotel to film the limited series became a favorite with water coolers. This segment takes a look at the anthology’s approach and gives a look at the season finale. 3. Spotlight on the showrunner.

Dogs Reservation co-creator and showrunner Sterling Harjo joined the podcast this week to discuss how his longtime friendship with Taika Waititi helped bring the show into FX, why he would have walked away if the comedy hadn’t been shot in Oklahoma, and his hopes to see how stories about Native Americans can evolve. “Not everyone wants to get shot on horseback,” Harjo says of onscreen stereotypes. “We did not survive a genocide attempt being humorless,” he says. “You have to laugh in the face of this darkness and find ways to love and survive. This is what I want to celebrate in Dogs Reservation. “ 4. A return to Nine-nine.

After being absent from the airwaves for 16 months, Brooklyn nine-nine returned to NBC this week for its final season. The first four episodes of the shortened 10-episode series were rejected after last summer’s racial calculation following the murder of George Floyd. In this we are joined by new THR television critic Angie han to explore how co-creator / showrunner Dan Goor and his writers attempt to make a fun police comedy while addressing the elephant in the room. 5. Critics’ corner.

As usual, each episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week he features reviews of Starz’s Heels, Disney + what if, Netflix New cherry flavor and Hulu Nine complete strangers. Listen to it all now on TV Top 5. Make sure you subscribeto the podcast so you never miss an episode. (Critics are welcome!)

