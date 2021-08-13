Tim Anderson gives ‘Field of Dreams’ a Hollywood ending





DYERSVILLE, Iowa Their film was never a sure-fire success, not exactly. But what the Guardians of Field of Dreams have always had is a sense of duty, as if they are stewards of something precious. Kevin Costner felt that while filming here 33 years ago, and he felt it again before the live sequel, sort of, on Thursday night. It’s nuanced and it’s with love, you can see it, said Costner. I think Field of Dreams, in the movie at the time, benefited from very careful people. Yet despite all the planning, all the cinematic flourishes that Major League Baseball applied to staging an actual game on a new diamond cut in the same cornfields, reality might have crept in. A storm, an eruption, an injury.

In sports, you don’t know the script until the credits roll. The film ended with a simple game of wrestling. As it turned out, the game ended with a home run from Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson. With a sur and an out late in the ninth inning, he pushed Yankees Zack Britton’s fastball into deep right field. The ball disappeared into the corn beyond the fence, the White Sox won, 9-8, and fireworks exploded over Dyersville.

Anderson, 28, was born in Alabama four years after the release of Field of Dreams. He’s black, so he could never have played in the separate majors of 1919, when players bribed some of the White Sox to lose the World Series to Cincinnati. Costners’ character Ray Kinsella builds the land as a haven for the damned, but plenty of other elders (all white) show up to play as well. Anderson’s wife saw the movie, he said, but he never saw it. Would he look at him now, as the star of his revival? I could, I don’t know, he said with a smile. But I gave everyone a souvenir tonight, definitely. Leaving a mark is a big accomplishment for me and I’m grateful for this moment, of course. The White Sox have won the World Series only once since the banning of Shoeless Joe Jackson and seven others, but they hope to win another this fall: they are 20 games out of 0.500, the runaway leaders of the ‘American League Central. Costner introduced them Thursday as the White Sox’s first place finish; he called their opponents the mighty Yankees.

The Yankees don’t hold a playoff spot now, but they were, in fact, very powerful on Thursday. Aaron Judge smoked two homers, Brett Gardner ripped up another and Giancarlo Stanton, who trained at batting with souvenir corn cobs in his back pockets, whipped one left for a two-run shot with two withdrawals in the ninth. It wasn’t enough, however, because the White Sox beat the Yankees at their own game: Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala went away from starter Andrew Heaney before the Andersons finished the blow. The ghosts in the cornfields had to hide. They could also have been confused, and not just by today’s batting helmets, television cameras and multicultural rosters. The Yankees struck out 14 strikes Thursday, four more than the Jacksons’ 1919 season total. Four pitchers worked in relief for the White Sox, tying their 1919 World Series total. -be a timeless game, but time has changed it.

For one night, anyway, no one complained about those strikeouts and pitch changes. Both teams seemed delighted to be here; as soon as they arrived, they wanted to stick around.

I know there are a bunch of guys out there wishing we could stay here for a few nights, the judge said. Just because it’s so peaceful to have the chance to get out of town, stay in the country, and see all this corn we have here. Players made their way through this corn to explore the movie site before practicing batting. Britton said he was amazed the stems were even taller than Judge, who is 6 feet 7 inches. Liam Hendriks, closest to Chicago, walked around the movie’s little white farmhouse and made sure to sit on the porch swing. The players were avid tourists, even though they were a collective curiosity on their bus ride from Dubuque Airport.

There is something majestic about it, said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Isn’t that cool? You see people outside their homes with their banners and signs, having lunch and waving with their phones turned off. They film us, we film them. It was really cool. Boone broadcast or managed several MLB tours that also included: games at a military base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina; in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series; and London with the Yankees in 2019. The event was so warmly received, Commissioner Rob Manfred said, that the league will host another game here in 2022.

You never mess with a winning streak, said Costner, sitting next to Manfred at a press conference. It looks like all teams will want to touch it. Even in the loss, Boone said he could recognize the power of the frame.

It was such a special and breathtaking setting for a baseball game that I remember playing in, said Boone, a third-generation major league. When we walked through the cornfields and saw the stadium, just the perfection of the night, with Kevin Costner standing in the center court, it was a moment that I will remember for the rest of my life. Anderson, however, had the best reason to remember. He didn’t need to see the movie to do magic. The fans came to see a show, Anderson said, and we put on a show for them tonight. As he left the podium after his interview, Anderson met with Hall of Fame officials in Cooperstown, NY. He brought them a gift that seemed most appropriate: his spikes. Tim Anderson without shoes? Close enough.

