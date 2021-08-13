Free Guy and Mr. Rugoff’s Research Reviewed

The hero of Free Guy is a guy named Guy (Ryan Reynolds). He has a best friend named Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), and they live in a town called Free City. What, however, is the nature of their freedom? Guy wakes up every morning, puts on an identical blue shirt, buys a cup of coffee and goes to a bank, where he works as a cashier. His usual greeting is Don’t have a good day. Have a awesome daytime! What is only revealed to us before too long to Guy gradually, as the film unfolds, is that he is not a real person but a non-player character, or NPC, in a video game. His happiness is delusional and his free will nonexistent. Man was born free, but everywhere he is in pixels.

Each generation finds a new way to dramatize the chained. Those who toil in the afterlife, in Fritz Langs Metropolis (1927), are seen en masse, painfully walking a leaden gait towards their assigned tasks, a task recalled at the beginning of Carol Reeds Oliver! (1968), as the ranks of orphans descend to their daily porridge. Not such sadness for Shawn Levy, the director of Free Guy. These days we want our downers to feel like uppers; for Guy, as for the protagonist of The Lego Movie (2014), everyday life is madness. Guys’ smiles are nailed down from the moment he sits in bed, and he rarely slips, even when walking down the street through a volley of explosions, or when the bank is regularly raided by police. henchmen wielding weapons. For him, chaos is part of the scenery.

Every now and then we step back and see this busy world from the outside. The game Guy lives in, also named Free City, is the start of a company called Soonami Studios, and it’s a success. We see ordinary humans playing it (or, in the case of an idiot, trying to play it while his mother is vacuuming); It’s the gentle souls, presumably raised on Grand Theft Auto, who orchestrate the car chases and shootouts that plague the screen. We also meet those who designed the game, like Keys (Joe Keery) and his friend Millie (Jodie Comer), who believe their contribution to Free City was nipped and used, without saying so, by Antwan (Taika Waititi), the authoritarian boss of the company. One could argue that the real subject of Free Guy is the complex theft of intellectual property. For some reason it’s not mentioned on the poster.

Millie is something else. That is, she’s not only herself, in the mortal realm, but also a brave digital avatar, Molotov Girl, in the realm of Free City. Here is the plot. While walking, Guy sees the Molotov girl and her sight propels him into consciousness. (How can this happen is kind explained. Depending on who you listen to, Guy is either an algorithm that thinks he’s alive, or the first real artificial intelligence.) Concretely, he goes from the background to the foreground; the cog becomes the core of his narrative energy much like Chaplin in modern times (1936), although Reynolds, in his flawless and almost frightening good nature, is closer to Harold Lloyd. Guy begins to make decisions and shake things up, much to the delight of Free Citys fans, who give him the moniker Blue Shirt Guy, and to the fury of Antwan, who wants the upstart to be erased.

Free Guy is exhausting to watch. It’s a battle of mind between gags and special effects, without either party being ready to give way. You never get bored, the obvious risk being that, in the midst of this swarm of details, there aren’t any interesting moments, nor the fate that has plagued most films that adopt video games as their role model. Even Spielberg, in Ready Player One (2018), was bewildered by the genre’s voracious needs. Yet Levy, keeping his cool, Is cut through the chaos, delivering a fable that, while not exactly coherent, is nonetheless tinged with the very latest virtue one expects from a film of this ilk. He is charming.

The root of this charm is easy to find. Once you’ve cleared the tech clutter, you discover one of Hollywood’s oldest tropes, that of the person who turns the system upside down and ends up changing it for the better. What would Frank Capra, who brought this fantasy to slightly disturbing perfection, do in films like Free Guy’s Meet John Doe (1941) if he could watch it? Could he hear the distant echo of his own efforts, or would he just sit there, deaf and dismayed?

What he would like warm, I think, is the presence of Jodie Comer. After all, she plays two characters, Millie and Molotov Girl, each of whom has someone in love with her. (Unsurprisingly, Keys has a soft spot for the former.) The result is that we get a double serving of the ingenious, the unperturbed, and the amusing dry; when Molotov Girl realizes Guy is a real innocent just as heartbreaking as he looks she says sometimes I forget that not everyone you meet here is a sociopathic man-child . Great praise indeed! It’s not just die-hard players who are torn between the terrestrial and the imaginary. With Comer, you get the best of both worlds.

If you’re a New Yorker with Catholic appetites and a long memory, your life may well have been shaped by DonaldS. Rugoff, although his name won’t ring. Back then, every time you sat down in a movie theater like the Plaza, Paris, Beekman, or Sutton, you entered Rugoff’s realm. It was probably the largest distributor of independent films and art in the sixties and seventies. This is the opinion of Ira Deutchman, who has now confirmed her conviction by directing a documentary, Searching for Mr. Rugoff.

The research is bolstered by the fact that so many people who knew Rugoff are still here to testify. Few of them remember him fondly, but boy, do they remember him. In person, he looked like a schlubby Jean-Paul Sartre; in his aesthetic and commercial judgments, he was daring and astute, despite his habit of falling asleep soundly during screenings. (How I dream of developing this talent.) Rugoff may have introduced American audiences to the painfully delicate Elvira Madigan (1967), but he also had his minions trot around Manhattan, beating coconuts together, to mimic the clop a horse and thus advertise Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975). Oddly enough, Deutchman has nothing to say about Monty Pythons Life of Brian (1979), another Rugoff acquisition, a disappointing shortcoming, given that Rugoff’s mother, when pregnant with him, apparently believed that she carried the Messiah in his womb.

But he was not the Messiah. He was a very busy boy. It is said that Rugoff had exquisite taste; that he flew first class and dined in fancy restaurants; and that, as likely as not, he had mustard drops on his shirt. His first wife, Evangeline Peterson, confirms that he proposed to her after thinking in the bathroom. (Later, after the divorce, he begged her to accompany him to Sweden to view Bergman’s wedding scenes. That’s love.) At work, her layoffs were almost as hasty as her hires, and his employees describe him as an ogre and a tyrant. On the other hand, you could easily enter Rugoff’s office and find François Truffaut there. Some tyrannies are worth enduring.

Mr. Rugoff’s research is a fun and informative getaway, and it bristles with little shocks at a glance at a page of Variety, say, dated August 12, 1970. There we read that Chisum, along with John Wayne, placed third on the list of highest grossing releases the week before. The second was Patton, along with GeorgeC. Scott. The list was led by Z, led by Greek-born Costa-Gavras, and inspired by the murder of a leftist politician. The film, which had won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars four months earlier and was even nominated for Best Picture, would have been favored by the Black Panthers. I doubt Wayne was so impressed. Needless to say, Z had been picked up by Rugoff, whose antennae trembled at the slightest provocation. From where, the same year, its infatuation for Gimme Shelter, with the Rolling Stones, and the Trash with the perfume of Warhol.

So is this new documentary a sad spectacle, paying homage, as it does, to a bygone golden age? Yes, when we see old photographs of Cinema I and II, Rugoff’s stronghold of the late-modern style, and learn that, even careless in himself, he would not tolerate a stray candy wrapper on the floor. The idea that the cinema could once have been actively connected seems strange to the point of becoming a myth; today, in large venues, the best you can hope for is to walk away without stepping on a Twizzler. Yet the edifying news is that Deutchman’s film will be screened in Paris, the most gracious of the Rugoffs theaters, which recently reopened. Other films, evocative of the era he helped define, will play there in the days and weeks that will follow Cousin Cousine (1976), Sortez vos mouchoirs (1978) and, for an authentic flavor of the mid-years 70, Emmanuelle. How Rugoff, the connoisseur of the showman, would he have promoted this? Do not ask.