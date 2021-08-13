Tim Anderson’s Hollywood ending

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player information, mobile alerts, and keep up with your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

There’s nothing quite like a walk-in victory, especially reveling in the glamor of a projector on the big screen. Tim Anderson made sure White Sox fans around the world returned home happy, with a thrilling ninth home run backstop at the highly anticipated Field of Dreams inaugural game on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.

The game itself was filled with long balls thrown into the sacred cornfields from both sides: José Abreu, Aaron Judge, Seby Zavala, Eloy Jimenez, Brett Gardner, Giancarlo Stanton, and finally, Tim anderson all went deep for a total of eight home run balls across the cornfields in what felt like a choreographed back-and-forth battle between these two ball clubs. The White Sox finally took the 9-8 victory over the Yankees tonight in August, in front of a crowd of 7,832 loyal fans.

The game was filled with milestones for Major League Baseball; José Abreu hit the first home run (by a Major League) in Iowa state, taking Andrew Heaney deep in the first set. Carlos Rodon Originally scheduled to take the bump for the White Sox, but was put on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, with left shoulder fatigue. Instead of Rodons, All-Star Lance Lynn started, but was not at its best tonight; he pitched five innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He walked two, but also struck out seven at bat, coming away with the no-decision. It was only the second time he has allowed more than four earned runs in a start this season.

Yankees starter Andrew Heaney was not sparkling, played five innings, allowed seven runs on five hits (three being homers), walked three and struck out five. Aaron Judge had a fantastic game, however; him and Giancarlo Stanton the two had two two-run homers in the 9th against Liam Hendriks, who was brought in to protect a 7-4 lead, but left the ninth inning with his sixth stoppage of the year.

Even though this was the judges’ fourth multi-home game of the season, it wasn’t enough to guarantee a Yankees victory like in the bottom of the ninth, reliever Zack Britton gave a unique walk to Seby Zavala (who fought back 0-2 in an excellent strike at the bat). Next, Tim anderson found Britton on the first pitch, throwing him into the Dyersville night sky, calling it a night out and finally, calling it a game.

The White Sox won Game 1 of the three-game series; with a day off on Friday, the series will resume at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night. Whatever else happens in this series, it will be hard to beat this opener as it was a more thrilling storyline than Hollywood could dream of writing.

Pitchers with an EDGE

Chris Bassitt vs. Cleveland

6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 28% CSW

In that 81-shot performance, Bassitt excelled at limiting Cleveland to hard contact; there were only four hard-hit bullets, half of which came out. The right-hander is having a fantastic season, going 12-3, 3.06 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 150 innings pitched in 24 starts.

Marco Gonzales vs. Rangers

9 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 30% CSW

It was Gonzales’ longest outing of the year; a refreshing rebound after a tumultuous start to the season, where he suffered an injury. It was the third full left-handed game of his career and the first full game for a Mariners pitcher in 2021. He now has a 1.93 ERA in four starts since the all-star break.

Logan webb against the rockies

6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 36% CSW

In this 91 pitch performance, Webb was dazzled by the particularly efficient operation of the ballast and the slider. The lead was his most thrown pitch, good for three misses and 10 punches called, resulting in a 42% CSW for that single pitch.

Hitters with an EDGE

Luis Uriah against the wolf cubs

5-for-6, 2 HR, 3 2B, 5 RBI

Urias was one of the Brewers’ many hitters with a rather productive Thursday afternoon in a 17-4 Cubs rout. Urias’ two homers included a three-runner shot in the seventh inning and a solo homerun in the ninth.

Kevin Kiermaier against the Red Sox

3-for-3, 2 R, 0 RBI, 1 BB

Oddly enough, Kiermaier didn’t make any of the Rays’ eight innings in their win over the Red Sox, but still had a fantastic day at home. Kiermaier reached safely in each of his home plate appearances and scored two runs as a result.

Aaron Judge against the White Sox

2-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 1 BB

The judges ‘two home run game was very impressive and shouldn’t go unnoticed, nor should his five RBIs total on the evening, contributing to the Yankees’ eight runs in the Field of Dreams game. The judge has now reduced by 0.300 / 0.333 / 0.667 in his last seven games, including three homers, nine runs batted in and two walks shot in 32 appearances at home plate.

Josh rojas vs. Parents

4 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Rojas has reached base safely five times out of his six home plate appearances in the Padres’ 12-3 rout on Thursday. The Diamondbacks head hitter has four hits, a season-high, and deserves a spot on the roster because of his ability to hit for contact as well as his speed.

Closure hour

Ian kennedy vs. Dodgers

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K (19th stop)

Two walks and a two-strikeout hit to Will Smith made that tight game a little tense for the Phillies, but Kennedy managed to lock in the save by getting Billy McKinney fly off to complete the game. He converted 19 of 20 stopping opportunities this year.

Alex reyes against pirates

1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K (27th stop)

Reyes’ 27th stop was not without drama; Bryan reynolds homered after an allowed error Gregory Polanco to reach the second, to make it a 7-6 game. Despite the nail bite, Reyes pulled out the next two Pirates with strikeouts to lock in his 27th save.

Edwin diaz vs Nationals

1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0K (25th stop)

The 27-year-old gave up a brace to Carter Kieboom, but otherwise pitched a solid ninth inning. He converted 25 of 27 possible save opportunities.

Michel fulmer against Orioles

2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (7th stop)

One in six withdrawals for the 28-year-old. The two hits he returned were single back-to-back Ryan mckenna and Richie martin in the ninth round. He has now converted seven of nine stoppage chances this year.

Priority pickup

JP Crawford (SS, Seattle Mariners) Available in 86% of Yahoo Leagues

Crawford scored on Thursday, supporting Marco gonzales complete game in one round. The 26-year-old has been on fire at plate lately, cutting 0.348 / 0.423 / 0.565 in 25 appearances at plate in his last seven games. This includes a home run, three goals drawn and three RBIs.

Friday match of the day

Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.78 ERA, 148K, 1.22 WHIP) vs. Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42 ERA, 181K, 0.99 WHIP)

Two pitchers who have had good seasons overall meet on Friday. Tyler MahleThe 10 strikeouts when he started on Sunday marked the second time he has recorded double-digit strikeouts this season. Zack Wheeler has grown into one of the National League’s most dominant pitchers, leading the Phillies with a streak atop the NL East. He’s in preliminary talks as a potential candidate for Cy Young, with a tiny 2.42 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, and also leading the major leagues with 181 strikeouts.

American League quick shots

The x-rays came back negative on Max Stassiinjured his left forearm on Wednesday night … The Indians placed RHP Nick sandlin on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. … Tigers placed INF / OF Niko Goodrum on the list of injured 10 days with a strained left groin …Justus sheffield (oblique) will make a rehab debut for Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. … Josh harrison left Thursday’s game against Cleveland with a quad strain. … Cavan Biggio will begin a rehab mission with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday. … Grayson Greiner left Thursday’s game against the Orioles with an apparent injury.

Quick shots of the National League

Director of the Phillies Joe girardi said on wednesday evening that JT Realmuto is being assessed for a concussion. … Huascar Ynoa (hand) recorded seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday during a minor league rehab debut with Triple-A Gwinnett. … Javier Baez (back) remains out of the Mets’ starting lineup for the first half of Thursday’s doubles program against the Nationals. … Tyler o’neill (disease) was not in the Cardinals’ starting lineup Thursday afternoon. … JT Realmuto (header) was not in the Phillies’ starting lineup on Thursday. … Avisail Garcia (main) was out of the Brewers’ starting lineup on Thursday …Rowdy Tellez (knee) didn’t start Thursday against the Cubs. … Cubs placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee. … Wade LeBlanc quit his start Thursday afternoon against the Pirates with a pain in his left elbow. … Dylan carlson is being assessed for right wrist discomfort. … Nick castellanos (foot) is out of the Reds’ starting lineup Thursday night against the Braves. … Justin turner (groin) will not be available against the Mets on Friday. … The Diamondbacks will place Kole Calhoun on the injured list with his left hamstring strain.