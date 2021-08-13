Suffering in Afghanistan doesn’t count in Hollywood

This spring the world saw one of the biggest recent skirmishes between Israel and Palestine. Shortly after the Biden administration sent $ 235 million in aid to Palestine, rocket fire began and Israel’s iron dome was put to the test.

Hollywood, with its inability to think before it speaks, has taken to social media to probe how horrible Israel is and how Palestine should be supported. Hollywood’s deep ignorance was neatly summed up by models Bella and Gigi Hadid. You cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices while choosing to ignore Palestinian oppression. These Palestinian-American beauties apparently do not understand the laws of their native land. Other celebrities to trumpet their support for Palestine include Mark Ruffalo, Meghan Rapinoe, Trevor Noah, Viola Davis and Susan Sarandon, among others.

Fast forward to today in Afghanistan. With the Biden administration’s announcement that the United States would end its twenty-year occupation on August 31st, the Taliban wasted no time. So far, they are successful. To date, Afghanistan’s third largest city, Herat, has been overrun by Taliban insurgents. According to For MSN, The Capture of Herat makes it the eleventh provincial capital to fall into the hands of the insurgents last week. It offers activists a route to the capital from their southern strongholds.

With the increase in these conflicts, the abuse of women and girls. The sun reports Taliban door-to-door dragging girls as young as 12 into sex slave fighters in terrifying rampage.

Bloomberg’s Ruth Pollard reportsThe Taliban are going door-to-door in some areas, compiling lists of women and girls between the ages of 12 and 45 for their fighters to forcibly marry. Women are again told that they cannot leave the house without a male escort, that they cannot work, study or dress as they please. These are mainly human trafficking and indentured servitude.

So where is Hollywood outrage headed? Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis and Anti-Vaxxers.

The progress made over the past twenty years for women in Afghanistan has been nothing short of miraculous. Activist Sima Samar describes the gainsMuch has been gained in the 20 years since the ousting of the Taliban. Girls’ schools are open. Women have entered the workforce, in politics, have become judges, they are even at the negotiating table where the Taliban and the Afghan government are struggling to find a way to end the war. It is all coming undone and those in the United States with the loudest microphones refuse to take the stage and speak out about the human rights violations that these Islamic extremists of the Taliban are committing against their own people.

What a difference from the cries of Hollywood this spring. During the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mark Ruffalo tweeted, 1,500 Palestinians face deportation in # Jerusalem. 200 demonstrators were injured. 9 children were killed. The sanctions against South Africa helped liberate its black people, while the sanctions against Israel were to liberate the Palestinians. Join the call. He currently tweets about the integrity of elections and presents them as Jim Crow laws. Apparently, women across a country converted to property are not worthy of a Tweet for the Incredible Hulk.

Much like their silence on the southern border crisis, Hollywood stars refuse to hold their White House pal to account. While even the New York Times recognized yesterday that Taliban advances in Afghanistan could pose political peril for Biden, Hollywoods is simply not buying it.

In just seven short months, the situation in Afghanistan had the Biden administration floundering. If Biden decided to keep troops there, the violence would most likely abate. However, with soaring inflation, a border crisis turned chaotic, his closest Democratic governor ally resigning this week in New York while another in California faces a recall as the infrastructure waits behind the scenes, its political capital has been strained. .

However, the fact is clear. Terrified women who fear their future are now fleeing the war-torn country as Afghan fathers have expressed fear that Taliban thugs will kidnap their daughters and force them into slaves. The sun described in more detail The situation in Afghanistan: Scenes are reminiscent of 2014 when masked ISIS operatives marched through Syria and Iraq in American Humvees in their lightning offensive.

The debate over whether to withdraw from Afghanistan is a very controversial issue in the minds of Americans. Being so far from the war not only geographically but also in terms of media that no longer cover it adequately, we often forget that the country has been at war for more than 20 years. It is almost as if the population has accepted the approach of perpetual war as an end in itself.

However, Hollywood has made its progressive priorities clear – the rights of the oppressed are the most important thing. Whether they preach #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter or #FreePalestine, they made it their mission to speak out for those they see as victims. What is unfortunate is that being declared a victim can only happen if that description fits the Democratic Party’s narrative.

When it comes to families separated at the border under Donald Trump, they are outraged. The same things happened under Barack Obama and now even worse with Joe Biden and they are silent. A black man named George Floyd has been murdered by a police officer and Democrats have rallied for riots. Then a black policeman, David Dorn, was killed in these riots and they are silent. Now women and girls are mostly auctioned off in Afghanistan and Hollywood is silent.

Audiences have shrunk for sports, the Olympics, awards shows and now the box office. Maybe the audience is starting to adjust. Hollywood stars don’t care about justice. They only care about scoring partisan points.