Entertainment
Suffering in Afghanistan doesn’t count in Hollywood
This spring the world saw one of the biggest recent skirmishes between Israel and Palestine. Shortly after the Biden administration sent $ 235 million in aid to Palestine, rocket fire began and Israel’s iron dome was put to the test.
Hollywood, with its inability to think before it speaks, has taken to social media to probe how horrible Israel is and how Palestine should be supported. Hollywood’s deep ignorance was neatly summed up by models Bella and Gigi Hadid. You cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices while choosing to ignore Palestinian oppression. These Palestinian-American beauties apparently do not understand the laws of their native land. Other celebrities to trumpet their support for Palestine include Mark Ruffalo, Meghan Rapinoe, Trevor Noah, Viola Davis and Susan Sarandon, among others.
Fast forward to today in Afghanistan. With the Biden administration’s announcement that the United States would end its twenty-year occupation on August 31st, the Taliban wasted no time. So far, they are successful. To date, Afghanistan’s third largest city, Herat, has been overrun by Taliban insurgents. According to For MSN, The Capture of Herat makes it the eleventh provincial capital to fall into the hands of the insurgents last week. It offers activists a route to the capital from their southern strongholds.
With the increase in these conflicts, the abuse of women and girls. The sun reports Taliban door-to-door dragging girls as young as 12 into sex slave fighters in terrifying rampage.
Bloomberg’s Ruth Pollard reportsThe Taliban are going door-to-door in some areas, compiling lists of women and girls between the ages of 12 and 45 for their fighters to forcibly marry. Women are again told that they cannot leave the house without a male escort, that they cannot work, study or dress as they please. These are mainly human trafficking and indentured servitude.
So where is Hollywood outrage headed? Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis and Anti-Vaxxers.
The progress made over the past twenty years for women in Afghanistan has been nothing short of miraculous. Activist Sima Samar describes the gainsMuch has been gained in the 20 years since the ousting of the Taliban. Girls’ schools are open. Women have entered the workforce, in politics, have become judges, they are even at the negotiating table where the Taliban and the Afghan government are struggling to find a way to end the war. It is all coming undone and those in the United States with the loudest microphones refuse to take the stage and speak out about the human rights violations that these Islamic extremists of the Taliban are committing against their own people.
What a difference from the cries of Hollywood this spring. During the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mark Ruffalo tweeted, 1,500 Palestinians face deportation in # Jerusalem. 200 demonstrators were injured. 9 children were killed. The sanctions against South Africa helped liberate its black people, while the sanctions against Israel were to liberate the Palestinians. Join the call. He currently tweets about the integrity of elections and presents them as Jim Crow laws. Apparently, women across a country converted to property are not worthy of a Tweet for the Incredible Hulk.
Much like their silence on the southern border crisis, Hollywood stars refuse to hold their White House pal to account. While even the New York Times recognized yesterday that Taliban advances in Afghanistan could pose political peril for Biden, Hollywoods is simply not buying it.
In just seven short months, the situation in Afghanistan had the Biden administration floundering. If Biden decided to keep troops there, the violence would most likely abate. However, with soaring inflation, a border crisis turned chaotic, his closest Democratic governor ally resigning this week in New York while another in California faces a recall as the infrastructure waits behind the scenes, its political capital has been strained. .
However, the fact is clear. Terrified women who fear their future are now fleeing the war-torn country as Afghan fathers have expressed fear that Taliban thugs will kidnap their daughters and force them into slaves. The sun described in more detail The situation in Afghanistan: Scenes are reminiscent of 2014 when masked ISIS operatives marched through Syria and Iraq in American Humvees in their lightning offensive.
The debate over whether to withdraw from Afghanistan is a very controversial issue in the minds of Americans. Being so far from the war not only geographically but also in terms of media that no longer cover it adequately, we often forget that the country has been at war for more than 20 years. It is almost as if the population has accepted the approach of perpetual war as an end in itself.
However, Hollywood has made its progressive priorities clear – the rights of the oppressed are the most important thing. Whether they preach #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter or #FreePalestine, they made it their mission to speak out for those they see as victims. What is unfortunate is that being declared a victim can only happen if that description fits the Democratic Party’s narrative.
When it comes to families separated at the border under Donald Trump, they are outraged. The same things happened under Barack Obama and now even worse with Joe Biden and they are silent. A black man named George Floyd has been murdered by a police officer and Democrats have rallied for riots. Then a black policeman, David Dorn, was killed in these riots and they are silent. Now women and girls are mostly auctioned off in Afghanistan and Hollywood is silent.
Audiences have shrunk for sports, the Olympics, awards shows and now the box office. Maybe the audience is starting to adjust. Hollywood stars don’t care about justice. They only care about scoring partisan points.
Sources
2/ https://californiaglobe.com/hollywood/afghanistan-suffering-doesnt-count-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]