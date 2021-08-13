Entertainment
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears to step away from conservation – The Hollywood Reporter
Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down from his role as estate registrar just weeks after his new legal team filed a motion to remove him and replace him with a CPA, but the exact timing of this transition remains uncertain.
After 13 years of scrutiny but little movement, the circumstances surrounding Spears’ tutelage have rapidly changed over the past two months. It all started when she gave over 20 minutes of emotional testimony at a hearing on June 23. She told Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Brenda Penny that she was traumatized, but was showing courage for her fans. “I lied and told the whole world that I’m fine and happy,” Spears said. “I really believe that this tutelage is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.
During the July 14 hearing in which Mathew Rosengart was allowed to replace Samuel D. Ingham as Spears’ attorney, the singer shared additional comments clearly indicating that she was not satisfied with the involvement of his father and accused him of abuse of guardianship. Later that month, Spears’ legal team filed a motion to appoint Jason Rubin as the successor to the Spears estate registrar. Rubin, whose background includes financial litigation related to elder abuse and extensive forensic accounting experience, would join Jodi Montgomery who says Spears asked her to remain as her conservative.
Jamie Spears’ lawyer Vivian Thoreen filed a response to the impeachment request on Thursday. He rejects numerous allegations of wrongdoing and says there are “no factual grounds” for suspending or revoking him – but, nonetheless, he agrees that it is time to end the fight.
“It is highly debatable that a change of restaurateur at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interest. Nonetheless, even though Mr. Spears is the constant target of unwarranted attacks, he doesn’t think a public battle with his daughter over her continued service as a Tory would be in his best interest, ”Thoreen wrote in the file. . “So even though he has to challenge this unwarranted petition for his dismissal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new lawyer to prepare for an orderly transition to a new Tory. As the Court likely assumed, prior to the arrival of Ms Spears ‘new lawyer, Mr Spears had already worked on such a transition with Ms Spears’ former duty counsel, Sam Ingham.
The record indicates that Jamie Spears hopes to work with Britney’s new legal team to finalize pending accounting documents and help ensure a smooth transition.
“When these issues are resolved, Mr. Spears will be able to step down. But there are no urgent circumstances to justify Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension, ”Thoreen writes. “Regardless of his official title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally and he will always look out for her best interests.
Rosengart released a statement Thursday describing Jamie’s decision to step down as “a major victory for Britney Spears and another step towards justice.”
His statement makes it clear, however, that the fight is not over.
“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his attorney today admitted in a case that he must be struck off. We are, however, disappointed by their continued disgraceful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others, ”he said. “We look forward to continuing our thorough investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears and others over the past 13 years as he raised millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and look forward to take Mr. Spears’ affidavit in the near future. In the meantime, rather than making false accusations and vetting his own daughter, Mr Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.
While Jamie’s agreement to step down in the future makes headlines and is an important development, functionally the filing is in opposition to the impeachment request. The hearing on this petition is still scheduled for September 29.
