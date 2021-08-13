Who is Steven Piet? Joey King’s boyfriend also works in Hollywood





Joey King had a lot of kisses outside The kissing booth. The last project of kings, The kissing booth 3 the third film in the hit Netflix franchise has just been released on the platform. Although King was once in a relationship with her Kissing cabin co-star and on-screen boyfriend Jacob Elordi, the couple broke up shortly before filming The kissing booth 2. King has since been linked with slash director-producer Steven Piet. Piet and King have been notoriously deprived of their romance, but it is known that they met while working on the Hulu miniseries together. The act, which starred King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. As their relationship continued, the couple became much more comfortable being seen in public and posting on each other on Instagram but still, details of Piet’s personal life are scarce. Below, everything you need to know about Piet and Kings’ relationship, from the first time they were spotted in public, to their latest beloved Instagram posts. King and Piet met while filming The act. The duo are believed to have met while working on The act, which Piet produced. He also directed two episodes, including the much-discussed finale. The act has received critical acclaim and been nominated by King for Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. The couple were first seen at a Harry potter screening. King and Piet were first seen in public in the summer of 2019, during a Cinespia screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The couple shared a blanket with sisters Kings, Hunter and Kelli, and their dates. A observer at the projection said AND! New: They were very affectionate and were with his two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the whole time and looked very happy together. Piet is a screenwriter, director and producer. the Native of Chicago and alumnus of Savannah College of Art and Design has worked on numerous television projects, in addition to his production and directing credits on The act. He directed many episodes of Syfys Zero string and USA Networks Briarpatch, the latter that he also produced. On top of that, he directed and co-wrote the crime thriller Uncle john, which premiered at the 2015 SXSW festival. They went public with their relationship in December 2020. The couple kept their relationship a secret for at least a year and a half before going public on Instagram. King shared their first photo together on December 26, 2020, which showed her with Piet kissing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. They have since posted several photos together on their respective profiles, most recently July 30 for Kings 22nd birthday. (The king also marked Piets birthday in May 2021 with a special post.)

