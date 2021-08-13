‘Lord of the Rings’ leaves New Zealand for UK for season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

Middle-earth is on the move.

Amazon Studios packs its bags The Lord of the Rings and move its production of the mega-budget fantasy series from New Zealand to the UK for season two.

The decision represents a dramatic venue swap that brings the series of events out of the country that was famous for the Peter Jackson film. LOTR and The Hobbit trilogies and in the country that originally inspired author of the JRR Tolkien saga. It’s also a major change given that Amazon has invested heavily in sets and installations in New Zealand to help make the show’s first season, which recently wrapped up filming at an estimated price tag of $ 465 million. of dollars.

The show’s high cost was a key factor in the decision, with sources claiming the UK will be a more economical choice in the future. Amazon has already invested heavily in UK studios and is shooting many other titles there (such as Good omens, Anansi boys, Citadel, The power and The platform).

Another factor was that the country has a very strict pandemic lockdown policy. Insiders credit the policy for helping to keep production safe during unprecedented times, but it has also brought some logistical challenges – especially since around half of the distribution is from the UK. United. For example, whenever a member of the cast or team leaves the country, they would have to be quarantined for 14 days upon their return to New Zealand and there were limits on how many people could go. and come out of production at some point.

That said, post-production for the first season will continue in New Zealand until June 2022, and pre-production for season two will begin simultaneously in the UK after the first of the year.

“We would like to thank the people and government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to start this epic journey, ”said Vernon Sanders, vice president and co-director of television, Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, Department of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited and others for their tremendous collaboration which has supported the industry. New Zealand film industry and the local economy during the production of the first season. . “

The studio will still receive a 20% New Zealand tax credit for its first season (for a total of $ 114 million), but forgo an additional 5% it could have received had production stalled. .

“As we seek to relocate production to the UK, we do not intend to actively pursue the five percent financial increase in the Season 1 MOU with the New Zealand government or preserve the terms of this agreement, but we respectfully defer to our partners and will remain in close consultation with them on the next steps, ”said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

Here is the official description of the show: The Lord of the Rings “Brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age in Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms became glorious and crumbled, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hangs on only the finest threads, and the most big bad never came out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover everyone in darkness. Beginning in an era of relative peace, the series follows a set of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will endure long after they are gone.”

The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

The first season of LOTR will premiere on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Prime Video and air in 240 territories around the world.