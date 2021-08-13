Hollywood talent wars call for a new currency





Scarlett Johansson poses at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard

DALLAS, Aug.12 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Scarlett Johanssons’ fight with Walt Disney (DIS.N) shows that the old Hollywood pay model has not been put in place. The Black Widow star says she was deceived by the US media giant when he released his action flick on its Disney + streaming service and theaters at the same time because his salary was partly tied to box office sales. Johansson scores a point. In the age of streaming, there are smarter ways to reward Tinseltown talent and benefit shareholders of media companies as well. Giving actors additional payments linked to ticket sales is common practice, and it is also a good idea from a risk spreading perspective. Stars are encouraged to promote their work and get seats; if the movie works well, they get a bonus, and vice versa if it’s explosive. But Walt Disney and his peers like AT & Ts (TN) WarnerMedia are under pressure to expand their direct services to Disney + and HBO Max consumers. Launching films online is one way of doing it, but it weakens the logic of remuneration based on cinema attendance. Netflix (NFLX.O) offers an alternative solution which, by American business standards, is on the verge of revolution. The streaming service pays talent in a lump sum. After all, it doesn’t release movies in theaters or sell syndication rights elsewhere. It’s simple but it’s also more of a gamble, because with Netflix taking all the risks and rewards of titles doing better or worse than expected, the responsibility ends with the Co-CEO and the Content Czar. Ted Sarandos. If he’s wrong, Netflix is ​​still hooked. One way to square the circle would be to reward stars based on performance, not their films but the platforms that broadcast them. So-called winning paid over time based on subscription revenue targets could inspire Hollywood stars to promote movies and provide them with an alternative to selling movie tickets in the streaming age. The higher their return, the more subscribers there will be and the more they will be willing to pay. A company like Disney might even consider rewarding their big-screen heroes in stock. Since the House of Mickey Mouse launched Disney + in November 2019, its parent company’s shares have risen by more than 30%, largely thanks to its remarkable addition of over 100 million paying subscribers. In a war for talent, it doesn’t hurt for shareholders and movie stars to read the same storyline. To pursue @jennifersaba on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT –Actor Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney on July 29. The Marvel franchise star has claimed that Disney cheated on her money by launching Black Widow in theaters and at the same time on her flagship streaming service for $ 30. Part of Johanssons’ pay was tied to box office ticket sales. – Disney made its Black Widow debut in theaters and on Disney + due to the ongoing pandemic. The company said there was no basis for the lawsuit. Editing by John Foley and Marjorie Backman Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial agenda information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/hollywood-talent-wars-call-new-currency-2021-08-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos