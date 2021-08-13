Entertainment
The best anti-stain mascaras – The Hollywood Reporter
Whether it’s on the big screen, scrolling Instagram, or the pages of a magazine, you can find images of celebrities everywhere and everywhere crying tears of joy, diving into the ocean on their beach getaway, or sweating. during intense training. No matter the scenario, their mascara seems always be intact. So what’s the secret to mascara that won’t run, move, or flake? Find the best waterproof mascara.
This is a tip that all celebrity makeup artists are well aware of when it comes to keeping their prominent clients’ eyelashes from running. Even in humid weather, regular mascara tends to smear. Plus, waterproof formulas have come a long way, offering everything from lengthening and curling to volumizing, delivering the lush lashes we all crave.
Whether you’re on the event tour, hitting the beach, or doing hot yoga, we’ve rounded up some of the best waterproof mascaras that will keep lashes lifted. Read on for our top picks, including mascaras adored by Hollywood makeup artists responsible for the red carpet looks of Yara Shahidi, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence, and other stars.
1. Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
BEST GENERAL
You’d be hard pressed to find a more popular option than the original unsealed version of Too Faced’s Better than sex, which is the best-selling prestige mascara in the country. It has racked up countless awards, as well as endorsement from famous makeup artist Emily Cheng (who used it on Yara Shahidi). Each sweep – and you can do a few without clumping – delivers impressive results, lengthening and volumizing lashes every time. The innovative hourglass-shaped brush grips each lash for a feathery, floating effect.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterpoof Mascara
$ 27
2. Chanel Inimitable waterproof mascara
BETTER NATURAL APPEARANCE
Makeup artists Kate Lee and Beau Nelson are both fond of Inimitable Waterproof Mascara (which they used on clients Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart, respectively) One of the best long-lasting waterproof mascaras, this formula contains provitamin B5 which keeps lashes hydrated, while the unique blend of waxes deliver a natural appearance the volume. The brush is designed to separate and coat each lash (including the finest) for a multi-dimensional effect.
Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara
$ 32
3. Maybelline Lash Sensational waterproof mascara
BEST BUDGET
Maybelline really has a cult following, so it’s no surprise that her Lash Sensational Volumizing Water-Repellent Mascara is a crowd pleaser. Available in a variety of shades, this formula gives lashes a full fan effect with ten layers of wand bristles that provide buildable volume. While it brings drama, it doesn’t bring lumps. Even more impressive, it will only cost you the price of a fine latte.
Maybelline Waterproof Lash Sensational Mascara
$ 7
4. Ere Perez avocado waterproof mascara
BEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES
Lovers of clean beauty won’t have to worry about Ere Perez’s Avocado waterproof mascara, which is suitable for sensitive skin and eyes. This volumizing formula offers full coverage and 24 hour wear, and it’s also one of the best raincoats
Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara
$ 26
5. Dior Diorshow waterproof mascara
BEST FALSE EFFECT
If you’ve ever wondered where the name comes from, Diorshow refers to the fact that this mascara was actually developed for makeup artists to use backstage at shows. That explains all of this eyelash drama. The carefully created brush is designed to grab every last lash to lift and curl it, delivering that coveted false lash effect. Take it from the track to your own life podium and you will find it lasts up to 24 hours.
Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara
$ 30
6. Tarte Lights, Camera, Splash Mascara Waterproof
BEST NOURISHING FORMULA
A quadruple threat, that of Tarte four in one waterproof mascara lengthens, curls, gives volume and revitalizes. Best of all, it’s enriched with lash-loving ingredients including Tarte’s exclusive Skinvigorating Beeswax, a natural waterproofing agent that keeps mascara in place despite rain and sweat. There are also mineral pigments to soothe and soften lashes, as well as carnauba wax to ensure smooth application.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Splash Mascara Waterproof
23 $
7. Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill waterproof mascara
BEST MULTI-TASKING
Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill waterproof mascara has earned cult favorite status among Hollywood stars and insiders by ticking all the boxes: it plumps, lengthens and defines lashes for 24-hour wear. (Jennifer Lawrence makeup artist Jillian Dempsey keeps it in her kit.) The secret ingredient could be Microfilament technology, which improves lash texture, while the patented asymmetrical oversized brush has a bristle-to-catch design. each eyelash.
Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Waterproof Mascara
$ 29
8. Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara
BEST BLACK MASCARA
Sure, there’s a lot of black mascara out there, but Urban Decay scores points for being the blackest of blacks. You know the type – the ones that really make the lashes stand out. And it now comes in a waterproof formula! Each layer provides length and volume without clumping or drying out. To keep your lashes looking just as beautiful from the inside out, the formula is enriched with a nourishing combo of protein, amino acids and honey extract.
Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara
25 $
9. Lancôme Monsieur Big waterproof mascara
BETTER VOLUMIZATION
Big, bold lashes will be yours for up to 24 hours, thanks to the unique oversized brush with wavy bristles. Lancôme resists stains and perspiration Monsieur Big Waterpoof Mascara (a favorite of Lupita Nyong’o makeup artist Nick Barose) is filled with polymers and waxes to glide directly over lashes, instantly plumping them. Unlike many other water repellent mascaras, this one is feather light all day.
Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara
$ 26
10. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
BEST DRUG MASCARA
As the best drugstore option, this L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise waterproof mascara gives volume and lengthens, lengthens lashes to create full, feathery bangs. You never have to worry about chipping, smearing, or lumps with this formula that just won’t budge. Lashes stay soft and silky all day.
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Water Repellent Mascara
$ 9
11. Eyeko Beach waterproof mascara
THE BEST FOR THE BEACH
True to its name, Eyeko waterproof mascara has such an impressive smudge-free outfit that it will stand up to even a long hot, sweaty day at the beach. Apply it for maximum lashes – it lifts, curls and adds volume instantly. The formula is infused with coconut oil and water-repellent pigments to make it last.
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara
$ 24
12. Givenchy Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara
BEST FOR PRECISION APPLICATION
Givenchy’s mascara wand features a unique three-ball brush capable of separating and coating every lash, including baby hairs. Accordingly, the luxury home Black Couture Waterproof Mascara coats lashes from root to tip, providing definition, length and curl. It is formulated with the brand’s Lash Booster Expert complex and cotton nectar that nourishes, strengthens and protects lashes.
Givenchy Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara
$ 33
