From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: How Bollywood Celebs Defend the Hand Loom for the Holiday Season





The recent slowdown in the pace of life has prompted us to make thoughtful and impactful choices when it comes to our clothing decisions. While leaving the fast fashion and trends in the past, we are moving towards carefully selected closets. Just in time for the holiday season, we take a look back in time to find out how the following great Bollywood ladies made an active choice for the loom. From hand-woven silk sarees to brocade lehengas, we take inspiration from each of them on how to incorporate the homemade and hand-woven into our next party wardrobe. Rooted in tradition Borrowing from his mother’s closet, Shraddha Kapoor wore a royal purple saree with a green blouse. A gold necklace and a bun with flowers is how she chose to keep her look close to tradition. Tint point Bright colors are a no-brainer for a party uniform, and actor Karisma Kapoor makes a strong case for them. Seen in a canary yellow kurta and lehenga ensemble, Kapoor let the sunny shade take center stage. Known for her timeless and elegant style, the actress accentuated her festive look with a maang tikka and jhumkas statement. Comfortably cool To make the most of the relaxed travel restrictions after the recent pandemic peak, Taapsee Pannu vacationed in Russia this summer. While documenting his trip, the actor took to social media in a hand-weaving white saree with a contrasting bright blue blouse. Barely passing fashion standards and a nod to comfort, Pannu chose a pair of sneakers to complete his look. Bold and beautiful Leave it to our Desi girl to make a bold statement in a blue monochrome saree. Priyanka Chopra wore a blue silk saree from the Ekaya x Masaba limited collaborative collection. Pairing it with a matching blouse and bracelets, Chopra kept the rest of her look simple. The look is a remarkable lesson in monochrome dress up for the holiday season. A case for classics When it comes to party wear, Janhvi Kapoor is known for her affinity for classics. From iconic Manish Mahotras sarees to Anita Dongre’s heirloom lehengas, Kapoor has always donned classic silhouettes with great ease. The actor chose a pink and green brocade lehenga with a sari-draped dupatta, while his finishes include a simple pair of earrings and a bindi. A versatile look that translates with great ease in all occasions requiring an ethnic outfit. Hassle free Known for her laid-back and laid-back style, Sara Ali Khan chose a peach cotton kurta and sharara set to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday. The look works well for an in-house daytime party with family and friends. Personalized for a cause Defend a cause but make it fashionable? We’re here to take notes from Alia Bhatt. On the last Diwali, Bhatt chose a custom hand-woven lehenga that featured panels made from artwork from children from free Art de vivre schools. The bubble pink hue of the artistically embroidered lehenga against touches of traditional rustic silver jewelry completed the festive look of Bhatt’s youth. Read also : 3 experts on what the Indian loom industry needs right now The Generation Y’s Guide to Understanding the Hand Loom 10 times Indian celebrities made us fall in love with hand-woven sarees

