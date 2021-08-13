Mohnish Bahl says he wouldn’t have played negatives and parallel tracks if nepotism had worked | Bollywood





Actor Mohnish Bahl, son of late actor Nutan, called the nepotism debate superficial. He argued that his daughter, actor Pranutan Bahl, landed her first film, Notebook, through auditions and not through family connections. He also said that if nepotism had its advantages, it would not have been cataloged in negative roles and parallel tracks. Mohnish made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with Bekaraar but the film did not fare well. He gained popularity with a negative role in Maine Pyaar Kiya and also played supporting roles in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Mohnish said Pranutan did not reveal her last name when trying to win her first film because she wanted to do it on her own. While he agreed that it’s easier for those who come from movie families to land auditions, he said everyone is on their own once they start acting. There is no Mohnish or Nutan ji behind you in front of the camera. It’s just you. That is why I think this whole debate is superficial. I don’t think much about it. If you look at it that way, my whole family is the product of nepotism – from my grandmother Shobhana Samarth to my mom Nutan in Tanuja in Kajol to my cousin in law Ajay Devgn – it’s basically everyone. Where do you stop? Hats off to the folks who come from non-film backgrounds and fend for themselves, but there’s nothing shameful about being a kid of the industry too. Ultimately, you have to do it yourself, he said. See Also: Kim Sharma Shares Pole Dance Video Ex-Boyfriend Yuvraj Singh Trolls. To look at Frankly, if nepotism really helped people, I wouldn’t have played negatives and parallel tracks all my life considering who I am the son of. There are so many other examples of people who haven’t even become as good as me and strangers who have succeeded, he added. Besides movies, Mohnish has also starred in TV shows such as Sanjivani A Medical Boon, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

