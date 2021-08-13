Darren Star responds to Emily’s reaction to Paris – The Hollywood Reporter

In mid-July, Darren Star’s 10-year-old son Evan called to make sure his dad hadn’t forgotten to log in for the 2021 Emmy nominations. But Star, the Hollywood veteran at the origin of cultural successes such as Sex and the city, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Square – said he would skip the annual reveal, and urged his son to stay away as well. “I didn’t want him to be disappointed,” he said THR.

Not five minutes later, Star’s phone rang again: her Netflix rom-com, Emilie in Paris, was nominated for Best Comedy Series. And although the champagne didn’t start flowing until her casting was over later today, Star says it was the “kick in the arm” her French production needed. “And we’ve all gone mad,” he added, during part of a larger conversation about his journey – and that of his show.

Emilie in Paris focuses on a character who is a bit of an “ugly American” …

Well, she is a beautiful “ugly American”, since she is played by Lily Collins.

Yes of course. You said you wondered if people would understand the joke. Were you surprised by the number of people who seemed not to do this?

Honestly i has been surprised people ever get offended by anything on the show. It’s a light romantic comedy. I kept thinking, “No one can really have such thin skin” – a cliché is laughed at, but these are clichés that everyone has experienced at one time or another, so much. from the American point of view than from the French point of view. That’s what it’s about. If it was a character who came to France and spoke perfect French and knew his place in a French company and behaved according to all cultural precepts, there would be no show.

I heard you talk about the importance of the second season of a series. As you thought about it Emilie in Paris‘ season two, what did you want to do that you haven’t already done?

You find out that you have this very rich set and while you don’t want to lose what the show is about – it’s still Emily’s journey – you try to find ways to dig into some of these other characters. And it’s such a talented group of actors, and a lot of them are French actors who [U.S. audiences have] never really seen before. And for the second season, they have more opportunities to play in French because there are a lot more scenes in French. You know, when I did the first season, it was for an American network [it later moved to Netflix], and I was a little worried about how much French an American audience can handle. So if Emily was in a scene – and she was in every scene – the dialogue was in English. Second season, there are going to be scenes where she is not present and we are going to hear the French characters speaking to each other in French – and they are even better in their own language. I also think we are all so used to reading subtitles that I don’t have the [same worry].

You also shot during the pandemic. How has this impacted what we’ll ultimately see on screen?

we filmed Younger in New York from November to February, which was much worse than what we had to face in France. I’m not saying it was without complications, but it was much, much easier. Honestly, I don’t think it made an impact on the story. We shot in the south of France which was closed so we were able to get some really nice places and maybe even film places we wouldn’t normally be able to get to because they maybe were incredibly crowded. And we were also outside a lot which is great even though it might have been the coldest spring and summer for the season in French history – we were there to avoid the rain all days for three months. I think our crew gift is raincoats.

You’ve been making hit TV shows for three decades. How has the job, in terms of how you tell a story and capture the zeitgeist, changed during this time?

I’ve always told stories in a pretty serialized fashion, starting with 90210 and Melrose Square. With Sex and the city, I wanted to do a serialized comedy, and there was a serialized element right from the start. In a sense, I’ve been doing shows for streaming services since the start of my career, so it’s not a big change in that regard. And really, all sitcoms end up being soaps. Audiences care about the characters and they want to know what’s going on with them. And once you’ve got your hands on the reality of the characters, you need to start telling their continuing story over the years. So that’s what I did, and the difference now is that in some cases you get to see an entire season at a time.

Lily Collins in Emilie in Paris.

Netflix

What about the role of a showrunner? We are now in a time when the showrunner can be as famous as the talent, and we are increasingly expected, or at least encouraged, to build a show empire. How did you adjust?

I only know how to do it the way I do. And to me, being a showrunner means being 100% invested in developing the stories on your show. I don’t know how someone can run multiple shows. I think they can be the frameworks for other people’s creativity. But I feel like I’m the best and most successful when I write and run a show. And I just want to be able to do as much as I know I can do well.

Do you feel compelled to keep adding shows? We are now in a market where everyone wants suites and franchises.

I mean I can’t do the next chapter of Sex and the city because I do new shows. And it’s amazing that these stories keep being told – I love all the talented people who work there and, to the audience, I think it’s fantastic – but I know what my bandwidth allows me to do. , and it allows me to do what I’m doing now.

Does it get you down that you can’t be a part of something that is so related to you and your name?

This is not the case. I’m glad those who want to do it are doing it, but if it was up to me, I wouldn’t because that’s not what moves me right now. What moves me are the new things – am I still on the next?

It also means that you don’t have to answer too many questions about Kim Cattrall’s involvement or lack of involvement …

Yes. Thank goodness I am not the person to answer these questions. (Laughs.)

For a while you were talking about a Younger spin off.

Yes, but if we had gone ahead it would have been a very separate and distinct spectacle. It was not a continuation of Younger.

And I guess your star, Hilary Duff, being chosen in the How i met your father spin-off means we have no hope of getting this?

Not today. But as you know, some shows never end. Who knows what the future is? I am still looking for an opportunity to work with Hilary Duff.

In the meantime you’ve sold another show, Decoupled, which, unlike many of your shows, is not told from a female perspective. How did it happen?

In fact, it was a show that I had thought to tell from a female point of view. And then I ended up with Jeffrey Richman from Modern family and we thought, “Let’s reinvent it. So we’re telling the same general story, because it’s a universal story about someone whose relationship ends abruptly after 15 or 16, and they have to pick up the pieces of their life and start dating again after thinking that his life was all found. . But instead of talking about a straight couple, it’s a gay couple, and it’s told with a lot of heart and humor. We wrote it together last year and it sounded like something about us both. We were really thankful that Netflix is ​​stepping up, and now we’re doing the series in October in New York.

Well, that largely answers my last question, which is how has the pandemic creatively affected you?

Yeah, I never worked harder. And for me, the distraction from work has been helpful. But he came after a hiatus from March to August. And during that time, I haven’t done the millions of things you’d think they would do when they’re not working. I certainly did not read all the great Russian novels that I had always wanted to read.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

And chances are …

As proof that 2021 is truly a bizarre year in TV comedy, look no further than the inclusion of Emily in Paris. Considered guilty pleasure when it premiered, the Netflix series garnered surprise Golden Globe nominations and became a major talking point in discrediting Hollywood’s foreign press. His inclusion in the Emmy race may not completely silence his enemies, but creator Darren Star must feel justified that his entry into the awards conversation was no fluke. – Mikey O’Connell

