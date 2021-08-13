Entertainment
11 Forgotten Classic Bollywood Movies From The 90s That Really Deserve A 2021 Watch!
There are some films from the 90s that are remembered for their script or their adorable romantic comedy, but there are films from this era that surely deserve a second view this year. These can be forgotten but are certainly worth remembering. It’s like those songs that are grateful to rediscover on Spotify.
These 11 will take you back in time and make you want to release them ASAP. Looked. Yes, we will also tell you where to stream these
1. Pardes
The music, visuals and performances by SRK, Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri are a 10 out of 10. The plot might seem a bit offbeat for Awakening 2021, but the innocence created by the film makes it quite a watch. blue. Don’t miss the breathtaking SRK monologue with Amrish Puri at the end.
2. David
The film appears to have been made recently. The flair, verve, exuberant flair of the film makes it a must-have for people who missed seeing it. Starrer Sanjay Dutt-Urmila Matondkar makes a perfect commercial potboiler. The most fashionable costumes, the most humble songs (O Bhavre), the most beautiful cast with a plan and a comedic timing too. Urmila has never looked so sexy. RGV surely had his habits as a filmmaker.
3. Hmm
It was more than jumma chumma. A full-fledged family artist who had action, comedy, romance and suspense. Can you imagine two legends like Rajini and Big B coming together. well, this one had them plus Govinda, Danny, Deepa Sahi, Annu Kapoor ANupam Kher, Kimi Katekar, Kader Khan. Set in the shipyard, the story revolves around how the life of Tiger, i.e. Amitabh, changes after a series of incidents and how he takes revenge and decides to give a better life to his. young brothers.
4. Merchant
Subhash Ghai is known for giving many brave and beautiful films and Saudagar proves that he really is a great director. In this one too, two legends of their time, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar, have come together to play Clash of the Titans. Don’t miss the evergreen music from the movie.
5. Maya Memsaab
You have never seen SRK in this avatar. A film to watch once in a lifetime. Watching that 90s movie in 2021 will always make you call it a brave and daring movie; with extravagant visual quality and music, top notch performances and a gripping storyline.
6. Roja
Love for women, love for the nation, love for foreigners, this film keeps your heart in the right place. The dialogues, the background music and the lyrics give a nice touch to this film. A nice mix of patriotic and romantic film.
7. Anjaam
Anjaam is a biting thriller of its time. Excellent unpredictable twists and turns make this a definitive watch. SRK and Madhuri’s acting was scintillating compared to the technology and time of the filming. All songs continue to be massive hits, Badi Mushkil Hai, Channe Ke Khet Mein, Main Kohlapur se Aayi Hoon.
8. Daraar
Awesome movie with a great villainous debut by Arbaaz Khan. Although he portrayed a villain in the movie, he did his best. I think the character he played is best suited for women who cheat on their husbands.
9. Kaun
3 people, one house, no costume change and it scares you to the next level. This horror film surprises you. Urmila provides spooky entertainment in this song-less thriller. There was also Manoj Bajpayee in a key role and this film directed by RGV is a must-see.
10. Damien
The movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat all the time. A maid is raped and Damini decides that the rapist should be punished even if it is his own family. A captivating watch that makes Damini a convincing watch that Damini has witnessed.
11. Sangharsh
Although he’s an Akshay-Preity Zinta star, it’s Ashutosh Rana who takes a cake. You will want to hate him and kill him. Sangharsh is the story of a psychopath who believes in the sacrifice of children for immortality. Rana playing the role of ‘Lajja Shankar Pandey’ can still give you goosebumps.
