Bollywood films that feature events from Indian history





Bollywood is always appreciated for making films based on real events and incidents. Read ahead to find out more. Written by



Pooja dhar





3939 readings

Bombay

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 3:28 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood films about Indian history Bollywood films have been a huge source of entertainment. The twists and turns in fictional Bollywood films have always kept audiences engaged with the story. But, not only are Bollywood filmmakers good at crafting unique storylines, they are also loved for the way they portray real-life events and incidents that have taken place in the past on screen. The only advantage of Bollywood in terms of making movies based on real events is that India has a rich heritage and the filmmakers have a lot of content to make a movie. Here are Bollywood movies that showcased the history of India and also provide the audience with knowledge about the ancient past. Read ahead to find out more. Photo credit: YouTube

2 / 6 Gandhi Gandhi is a biographical film that revolves around the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who was the leader of the nonviolent and uncooperative Indian independence movement against the British. The film is directed by Richard Attenborough and covers the life of Mahatma Gandhis as he fought for India. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 The Legend of Bhagat Singh Rajkumar Santoshis The Legend of Bhagat Singh is also a period biographical drama based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The plot of the film revolves around how Bhagat Singh and other members of the Association of the Republic of Hindustan fought for the freedom of India. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Mangal Pandey: The Ascension Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a period biography drama directed by Ketan Mehta. The film is based on the life of an Indian soldier, Mangal Pandey, who helped spark the Indian rebellion of 1857. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmaavat presents the misdeeds of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, which made Rani Padmavati opt for sati. The film received a phenomenal response for revolving around an integral part of Indian history. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 Jodhaa Akbar Jodhaa Akbar is a historical romantic drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film is based on the caste marriage and the love story of Queen Jodhaa and King Akbar. Photo credit: YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/photos/deepika-padukone/gandhi-jodhaa-akbar-bollywood-movies-which-showcase-events-indian-history-855712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos