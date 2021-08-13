“Coda” review: Emilia Jones and Marlee Matlin star in little movie that hits all the right notes





The tech giant’s streaming service has stepped up to buy the film for what Deadline reported a record sum coming out of the Sundance Film Festival, and at a time when a lot of money is being spent on such acquisitions – chasing after awards of prestige, attention, or a bit of both – this one actually seems well spent.

The streaming environment also keeps the film – reminiscent of old Hallmark Hall of Fame TV movies – from competing in the hustle and bustle of the theatrical space, although it can also exacerbate the challenge when the time for rewards runs out. .

Adapted by writer-director Sin Heder from a 2014 French film, the title refers to an acronym for child of deaf adults – in this case, Ruby (newcomer Emilia Jones, an actress with a very bright future) , a high school student who served as a translator for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and older brother (Daniel Durant), who is also deaf.

The title, however, also offers a nod to Ruby’s passion, which is, strangely enough, vocals, a talent recognized and pushed by her new choir teacher (Eugenio Derbez), who urges her to really give a luck to his art.

The problem, alas, is that her family’s fishing business in Gloucester, MA has had a rough time, and Ruby’s help navigate the hearing world seems more vital than ever. Additionally, the family are largely mystified, and even a little hurt, by their interest in an activity that they probably can’t enjoy. “If I were blind, would you like to paint? his mother asks. This is just one of many lines from “Coda” that resonate beyond first viewing, as Ruby recalling that she “was talking funny” when she started school, lacking talking role models at home. , and had to deal with people making fun of his family, noting, “They can’t hear it, but I can.” Like another recent independent film, “Sound of Metal,” “Coda” also makes excellent use of sound, including its absence, to illustrate the barriers associated with deafness in a hearing world. Perhaps most impressive, the film fleshes out all the characters, even the cute classmate (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who prompts Ruby to try out the choir rather impulsively in the first place. (A scene where Ruby’s father questions the boy, much to his regret, is among the highlights of the comedy.) What might seem cliché at various turns skillfully avoids this, capturing Ruby’s plight in a way that is reminiscent of a number of coming-of-age stories while still feeling surprisingly fresh and distinctive. There have been a number of top-notch teenage movies over the past few years, but few were better. Granted, there is a pretty long history of festival favorites that don’t glow as brightly when exposed to harsh daylight. “Coda,” on the other hand, deserves all the applause – or any of the signs used to express approval – that has come its way. “Coda” premieres August 13 on Apple TV +.

