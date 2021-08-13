Raveena Tandon posts her daughter Rasha’s newsletter on Instagram, right shows As | Bollywood





Raveena Tandon is a proud mom after her daughter Rasha achieved the highest score in all of her subjects at school. Raveena posted the newsletter on Instagram, with a video of Rasha dancing for joy. Sharing the post, Raveena wrote, My little girl A (star). #cambridge #igcseresults @rashathadani. In the report card, it is mentioned that Rasha obtained A grades in World Literature, Physical Education, World Perspectives, Geography, History and English as a First Language. She is a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Raveena’s post received comments from Farah Khan and the actor’s fans who all praised Rasha. + Recently, Raveena shared a video of Rasha dancing to music in the car as her father, film producer Anil Thadani, dropped her off for his Spanish exam. Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote: Just another car ride with the Thadanis. A normal feature at #thadanihousehold. To relax before taking an oral Spanish exam. A drive to school. During a coronavirus pandemic, physical examinations in the midst of a pandemic. Raveena mentioned that Rasha was showing up for her Class 10 exams. Besides Rasha, Raveena also has three other children. Raveena adopted Chaya when she was only eight and later Pooja, 11. The actor adopted his two daughters in 1995, when she was 21. Read also : Kareena Kapoor shares a new photo of Jeh on Instagram amid the controversy over his name. See here She then married Anil, with whom she had her daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. Raveena is also a grandmother as Chaya and Pooja have children. In a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her parenting style and how she never spoke with her children. I have always been very transparent with my children. Even with the little ones, I never told them about babies. I have never coated sugar for my children. I told them about the mistakes I made, so they wouldn’t make the same mistakes, she said. Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix series titled Aranyak, in which she will play a cop. The show also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

