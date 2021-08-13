Hulk, Star Wars Among Free Comic Day Stories





Special edition comics featuring the Hulk, Star Wars and more are among the free Comics Day giveaways scheduled for Saturday. Free Comic Book Day is typically the kick-off to the summer season, traditionally the first Saturday in May. The celebration has been moved this year to August 14 due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us, so please check with your local comic book stores for required COVID-19 restrictions at their events or last minute cancellations. Participating locations can be found at freecomicbookday.com. Marvel titles this year include Spider-Man and the Avengers, starring the Hulk; other well-known characters with free Comic Book Day titles available at select locations include Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Smurfs, and Sonic the Hedgehog. This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the event, which was first held in 2002. Last year, the event was split over the summer due to COVID-19. It will be interesting to come back to that, said Brian Buck Berlin of New World Comics, 6219 N Meridian Ave. (We are trying) to make it as fun as possible while making it as safe as possible. The event was first proposed and founded by Joe Field, owner of Flying Colors Comics & Other Cool Stuff in Concord, California. Celebrating 20 years of FCBD is a fantastic milestone, Field said in a press release. Free Comic Book Day has been the introduction to comics for many, and although the world has changed over the past 20 years, our love of comics and the power of comics to entertain and enlighten. is stronger than ever. I am delighted to be focusing again on a fun one-day global FCBD for 2021. Looking forward to seeing all the curious first-time comic book readers, as well as our loyal long-time fans come together again . Typically, over 5 million comics are distributed in over 2,000 comic book stores. The full list of titles is available at freecomicbookday.com. Stores pay for free titles to give away, and most stores will have a limit per customer. My favorite part every year is bringing new people into the comics, or old fans, Berlin said. Matthew Price, [email protected], has been writing about the comic book industry for over two decades. He is co-owner of Speeding Bullet Comics in Norman.

