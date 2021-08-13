How Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Aims To Be Bollywood’s Next Production Partner





Bollywood remains one of the fastest growing film industries in the world. With an estimated value of $ 2.4 billion in 2020, Bollywood produces more films each year than Hollywood, many of which are produced outside India. Like any filmmaker, Indian producers are always on the lookout for new locations that offer logistical support and production incentives to give producers a competitive edge. While Bollywood has close and historic ties to the Persian Gulf, with Indian blockbusters including

Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger, Happy New Year and

Once upon a time in Bombay Dobaara filmed there, NEOM, which creates the region’s first truly integrated media center in Saudi Arabia, provides an exciting opportunity for Indian producers with unique and diverse locations that have never been used before as well as its support for production.

A sustainable proposition, NEOM offers targeted professional training to develop world-class talent; support entrepreneurs with seed funding and incentives; and provide a world-class infrastructure for screen production, games and digital publishing, harnessing technology to extend the creative process beyond current borders. This fully integrated media ecosystem currently does not exist anywhere else in the world.

Located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia and with easy transport links to Mumbai, NEOM is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan for the Kingdom's future. NEOM aims to create a modern, progressive and semi-autonomous jurisdiction with a separate legal and regulatory system. An important element of NEOM's plans is the development of a dynamic media industries sector given its soft power capabilities and contribution to GDP. To launch the development of the media ecosystem, NEOM offers a very attractive production incentive rebate program to attract Indian filmmakers who may be among the first to benefit from the NEOM offer.

Wayne Borg is responsible for creating NEOMs Media Hub, which has over 20 years of leadership experience in the media and creative industries, including industry development initiatives in the Middle East. He has headed key divisions of several iconic international media companies and led strategic and broad policy initiatives for the government in the media, culture and creative sectors. Prior to joining NEOM, he was President and CEO of Los Angeles-based Fox Studios.

Borg said,

There is a tremendous opportunity to build the region's first fully integrated, non-legacy multimedia center, powered by the most technologically advanced location in the world. He further explained,

Pockets of the media industry exist in the region, but efforts remain largely fragmented. We aim to change that and create the world-class media hub that the region deserves and which allows it to compete and be part of the global industry. The first of NEOM’s first four sound stages will be operational before the end of 2021, with further facilities coming online in 2022, offering a flexible range of stages from 2,400m to 4,000m with backlots and support space additional for pre- and post-production and services. Television and film production is already well advanced, with the biggest Hollywood budget to shoot in the region currently in pre-production, with filming starting in early September 2021. The first of several Arab soap operas to be shot on NEOM goes into production in January 2022.

We're only a five-hour flight from Mumbai and offer Indian filmmakers unparalleled production experience, fast logistics support, access to trusted world-class crews and state-of-the-art equipment, Borg added. Our goal is a truly frictionless process across the entire production value chain.



