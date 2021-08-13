NCB chief investigating Bollywood drug case linked to death of Sushant Singh Rajput, awarded “Medal for Excellence in Investigation”





Sameer D Wankhede, the area manager of the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who worked on the drug case that emerged from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was awarded a ‘Medal of ‘excellence in investigation’. Wankhede and his team have been leading the Bollywood drug trafficking investigation since September 2020. His team has arrested several people related to drug trafficking and also filed a complaint against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty . Both are currently on bail. According to reports from PTI, the NCB working under him also interviewed several prominent Bollywood figures, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and several others in connection with the case.



On top of that, the team has also reportedly brought down several drug lords and drug lords since this investigation began. The medal was incorporated in 2018, with the aim of promoting high professional standards in criminal investigation and to recognize this “Excellence in Investigation” by investigators. In the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it was reported that a special NDPS court refused bail to Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested by the BCN on the 28th. May this year in Hyderabad and is currently in judicial custody. He was convicted under Section 27 (A) (financing illicit trafficking and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), among other charges. Pithani had applied for bail, claiming he had been trapped in a bogus case. He was never found in possession of drugs and nothing that could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking has been recovered from him, according to the bail application. However, Special Prosecutor Advait Sethna argued that photos, videos and other offending material were recovered from Pithani’s cell phone, which showed he was getting large quantities of drugs when he was left. with Sushant.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/ncb-chief-probing-bollywood-drug-case-related-to-sushant-singh-rajputs-death-awarded-medal-for-excellence-in-investigation/articleshow/85291978.cms

