Amazon to film next Lord of the Rings series in UK, not New Zealand
Sir Ian McKellen has said he was “miserable” while filming “The Hobbit”, compared to Gandalf’s role in “The Lord of the Rings” because of too much virtual production, but the technology could become more mainstream in making films in a post-Covid -19 world.
Amazon has announced that it will shoot the second season of its yet to be named “Lord of the Rings” TV series in the UK rather than New Zealand, where the first season and trilogy are set. from the Oscar-winning film by Peter Jackson. were filmed.
Amazon Studios noted As of Thursday, moving away from New Zealand is part of its strategy to expand its UK production footprint and invest in UK studios. The exact filming locations were not disclosed.
Industry publication Deadline reported that New Zealand’s strict Covid-19 lockdown rules had prevented the show’s cast, more than half of whom are British, from returning home for nearly two years. Control measures at the country’s borders have also reportedly prevented Amazon executives from visiting the sets.
Home to rugged snow-capped mountains, vast blue lakes and verdant hills, New Zealand’s landscapes have helped make the films a huge success. The country has a strong dedication to the franchise, with hundreds of its 5 million residents featured in films and a dedicated museum in the capital city of Wellington.
Amazon had previously praised New Zealand for its abundant hospitality when announcing the series in 2019, saying it was eager to deepen the relationship.
The move to the United Kingdom, where the author of “Lord of the Rings”, JRR Tolkien, is said to have disappointed some New Zealand lawmakers. The New Zealand government did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Tourist push
New Zealand has seen an increase in tourism as a result of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. In 2004, around 6% of visitors to New Zealand (around 120,000 to 150,000 people) cited the movie franchise as one of the top reasons for visiting, according to the New Zealand tourism guide.
The country had offered Amazon an additional 5% on top of the standard 20% discount for production budgets.
The additional rebate will now be withdrawn, but Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash has reportedly said Amazon is still eligible for a NZ $ 132 million ($ 92 million) rebate.
Amazon Studios has shared its first image from its upcoming untitled “Lord of the Rings” series, due on its streaming service on September 2, 2022.
The first series cost Amazon some $ 465 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and it’s slated to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform in September 2022.
“We want to thank the people and government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey,” Vernon Sanders, vice president and co- director of television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.
“We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, Department of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited and others for their tremendous collaboration which has supported the New Zealand film industry. Zeelanders and the local economy during the production of the first season. . “
