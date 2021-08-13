Proof of vaccination required at more Columbus concert halls





Beginning August 18, customers attending concerts at four major concert halls in central Ohio will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend. PromoWest Productions which owns and operates Express Live, Newport Music Hall, The Basement and A&R Music Bar in Columbus announced the new policy on Thursday. We came to the conclusion that as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stance on vaccine status, said Jay Marciano, CEO of AEG Presents, the entity that owns PromoWest, in a statement. Proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken no earlier than 72 hours before a show date, will allow customers to access shows from August 18 to the end of September; on October 1, proof of vaccination will be the only condition for admission. AEG Presents said in a statement that the October 1 deadline was chosen to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticket holders and staff to achieve fully immunized status if they choose to do so. Following:Fancy a concert this weekend? Bring proof of vaccination at these Columbus area sites The move comes on the heels of several local concert halls requiring proof of vaccination for admission, including Natalies charcoal pizza and live music in Worthington and Music room and Natalies kitchen in Grandview Heights. The first indication is that people think it would be a safe place to come and enjoy a show, said co-owner Charlie Jackson, whose on-site vaccination requirement went into effect on Wednesday. I certainly hope this doesn’t have a negative impact on attendance. It is also possible that it increases it, because people who want to go out. . . can only choose places that have stricter protocol. Among local concert halls, proof of vaccination is also required at Ace of Cups, Dirty overalls and Space bar. the Schottenstein Center and National arena do not currently require proof of vaccination, said communications director Gary OBrien. It continues to be a fluid situation and we will adapt as needed, OBrien said via email. No immediate policy changes are expected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which presents Broadway in Columbus and other shows on tour and operates the largest venues downtown, including the Ohio Theaters, Palace , Southern, Lincoln and Riffe Center, where many of Columbus’ major arts groups perform. Nothing is excluded as we move forward, but it is not something that we are actively considering, said Chad Whittington, President and CEO of CAPA. Actors Equity Association, the national union of actors and stage managers, will continue to lead health policies and protocols across the country for touring productions and theater companies, Whittington said. For behind the scenes (actors, stage crew and staff), were considering requiring vaccines … and if we get to the point that we think we need to require vaccines for clients, we require proof of vaccination with some system of vaccination. honor, said Whittington. . CATCO, the oldest professional Equity theater company in Columbus, recently released a statement on its health protocols: We will remain agile, making the necessary adjustments based on updated policies and recommendations from the Actors Equity Association, Centers for Disease Control and local and state officials. Short North Stage, a professional theater company from Columbus, is re-examining its options after repeatedly revising policies during the pandemic to find safe ways to continue presenting theater, according to artistic director Edward Carignan. Given the changing circumstances, adapt well as needed to keep our customers safe, Carignan said. The COSI Science Museum also does not require proof of vaccination, but authorities encourage visitors to watch the website, www.cosi.org/visit, for policy changes. [email protected] [email protected]

