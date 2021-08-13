Bollywood Queen Sridevis’s birthday today …





An actress who captivated audiences across India, a powerhouse of talent and one of India’s first female superstars, legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi celebrates her 57th birthday today. Born that day in 1963 in Meenampatti, India, Sridevi’s real name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. Sridevi was the highest paid actress in the Indian film industry in the 80s-90s and is considered one of the best and most influential actresses in Bollywood history. Sridevi’s father, Ayyapan Yanger, was a lawyer by profession and his mother Rajeswari Yanger was a housewife. Sridevi has a sister and two half-brothers. In 1997, she married film producer Boney Kapoor. The couple have two daughters Janvi and Khushi. Sridevi made his debut as a child artist in Thunaivan, when he was only four years old. She went on to play more roles in southern industries before making her Bollywood debut with Julie, in a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Chattakari. At the age of 13, she played her first adult role in K Balachander’s film Moondru Mudichu and acted as Rajinikanth’s stepmother. Sridevi quickly became a leading actress in southern and Hindi films and was known for her ability to act, dance, and be comedic. She has performed with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and many other superstars, but always held her own place on screen. Sridevi’s first foray into Bollywood as a heroine came with the 1978 remake of Pathinaru Vayadhinile from Bharathiraaja titled Solva Salwan. Her performance as a mentally unstable woman in Moondram Pirai won her praise and is still considered one of her best careers. She fell in love with the very married producer Boney Kapoor, giving ample fodder to the gossip mills. The two married in 1996, and Sridevi took a hiatus from the movies. The 1997 Hindi film Judaai was his last major film. But she made a strong comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish, proving once again that she still had a hold on the box office. She also became active in the television space and made a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan’s episode “Satyameva Jayate”, where a child sexual abuse survivor emotionally explained how her films helped the person to deal with the trauma. Sridevi starred in two other films, Puli (Tamil) and Mom (Hindi) after his return. In 2013, the Indian government awarded Sridevi the Padma Shri, the country’s 4th highest civilian honor, for his contribution to the film industry. She has also received honorary awards from the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. In a 2013 CNN-IBN poll to mark the centenary of Indian cinema, she was voted “Best Indian Actress in 100 Years”. The Queen of Bollywood died of a heart attack at Jumeirah Emirates Towers on February 24, 2018, during a wedding in Dubai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-bangladesh.com/english/Bollywood-queen-Sridevis-birth-anniv-today/63089 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos