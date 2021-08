I want to be noticed in Bollywood for my independent songs: Hira

Shahjahanpur boy Hira Thind, who started out as an actor and eventually found his calling in music, wants to succeed in the regional music industry. Currently busy doing Punjabi projects, he intends to excel in them before jumping on the Bollywood bandwagon. My ancestors are from Punjab, then my grandfather moved to Powayan in UP. So, the Punjabi jargon and folk were naturally given to me. Main yahin (Chandigarh) main reh kar itni shiddat se kaam karna chahta hoon ki Bollywood se khud call aa jaye, says the 22-year-old singer. Last year he released his first single Mere Jinna Pyaar and his second independent song Speciality which crossed the million views in two weeks. The singer, originally named Virender Singh, initially wanted to become an actor. Since I was little, I wanted to become an actor. When I was 12, I went to Delhi alone to train with the founder of Asmita Theater Group, Arvind Gaur. He asked me to undergo initial training in my hometown which is a theater hub and gave me the example of Rajpal Yadav who made our city proud, he recalls. He returned and joined the theater group Abhivyakti Natya Manch under the direction of Shamim Azad. Since I was a child, my mother always calls me Hira, so I made it my pseudonym. I worked backstage then starred in plays like Virasat, Dara-Sikoh and Sparatcus. Little by little, I got interested in music. I also composed music for plays like Ek Prayas, Katha Ek Kans Ki and others, he shares. In 2018 he moved to Punjab for formal music training. I learned music with Ustad Baldeep Singh Balli and Ustad Harvinder Bittu. Then I worked on UP and Punjab folk music because it is very rich in folk. There may be a difference in the language, but the emotions in folk are the same everywhere, which I try to add in my singing. The singer is delighted that actor Rajpal Yadav, filmmaker Vikash Verma (director of No means no) and others tweeted praising her song. Vikashji even expressed a desire to work with me one day. Seeing the answer, the labels are also getting closer to me. Now I just want to focus more on my singles and use my theatrical training to be in front of the camera for my videos, he adds.

