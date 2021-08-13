Ex-model accuses director of Elite modeling agency of rape

If Ms. Sutton was betrayed by Ms. Tapscott in the way the lawsuit contends, by being directed at a predator, how should the law respond? Whenever you work with children, there is an increased responsibility to protect them, said Carrie Goldberg, a Brooklyn lawyer who has represented many adult victims of child sexual abuse. The problem for young models, especially in the ’80s and’ 90s, was that they weren’t considered children, but legally they are, and they were.

Ms Suttons’ attorneys will first need to prove in the absence of text strings and emails, which did not exist 35 years ago, that Ms Tapscott was aware of Mr Marie’s inclinations and when. even endangerment. In response to an investigation into the conduct of Mr. Maries and the various charges against him, published last fall by The GuardianMs. Tapscott did not claim to have been unconscious but instead said: We didn’t have the language then to know it was wrong, and even if we did, who would we report it to? We were like family and there was no HR department. She went on to say that she deeply regretted not doing more at the time. Regarding Ms Suttons’ lawsuit, Ms Tapscott declined to comment.

In the summer of 1986, according to the lawsuit, Ms Sutton told Ms Tapscott what had happened to her, and Ms Tapscott reported the news to Mr Casablancas, the man in charge, via a written note. Mr Casablancas, who died in 2013, is said to have simply advised Mr Marie to be more careful in the future. Mr. Casablancas was unable to offer a moral counterexample. What he described as his affair with model Stephanie Seymour took place when she was 15 and he was 41. He was married at the time but that relationship ended. At 51, he remarried, this time to a 17-year-old.

One need only quickly scan the annals of recent history to realize how little cultural condemnation has been directed against this kind of behavior. As recently as 2017, just eight months before the #MeToo movement exploded, Netflix released the documentary Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women, directed by former Elite booker Hubert Woroniecki, who told The Wall Street Journal that it was not his job. to make an investigation. (The article in which this quote appeared was titled: New Netflix Documentary Tells the Story of the Colorful Founder of Elite Model Managements.)

I asked Ms Sutton what she was hoping to gain by bringing her case to this point, as the deadline approached. She said she was motivated in large part by her anger over Bill Cosby’s release from prison, and watching her two daughters enter their teens to see clearly how young girls this age really are and untrained. They are children, she told me. A trial like this also has the potential to encourage other victims to come forward.

Exactly one year ago, Ms Sutton, along with 12 other people, addressed a letter to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo urging him to support the Adult Survivors Act, which would extend the limitation period for civil actions to those who have been sexually abused at the age of 18 or older. Given the frequency with which women and men in their late teens and early twenties fall prey to, the law is a logical corollary of the Child Victims Act. Although the State Senate passed the bill earlier this year, the Assembly did not put it to a vote before adjourning the meeting. Now maybe it will go forward. As State Senator Brad Hoylman, the sponsor of the bills in this chamber, said, wouldn’t that be an appropriate coda for the end of the Cuomo administration?