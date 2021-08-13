Russell Crowe amplifies fan tweet asking him to work with Kangana Ranaut | Bollywood





Hollywood star Russell Crowe appears to have expressed interest in working with Kangana Ranaut. On Friday, he retweeted a message from a fan, who was hoping to see them reunite for a movie. The tweet read: “Would it be great if two great actors from two different film industries, Oscar winner @russellcrowe and 4 national award winner #KanganaRanaut made a movie together?” Russell won the Oscar for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000. Tweet retweeted by Russell Crowe. A few other fans have also expressed interest in the idea. No doubt they would make an incredible duo. Can’t wait to see this movie, wrote one. Yes! It should be good, commented another. Russell is also known to have starred in films such as A Beautiful Mind, Noah, The Nice Guys, Man of Steel. We will see him next with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus. During an appearance on the Joy Breakfast radio show with The Murphys, he said, “Now I’m going to get on my bike, I’m going to go up to Disney-Fox studios and around 9:15 am I’ll be Zeus in Thor 4. This is my last day of Zeus and I will enjoy it. “ Kangana, meanwhile, has been in Budapest for a few weeks now. On Thursday, she finished filming her upcoming action film Dhaakad. She threw a party there for the cast and crew and her family members also joined them. Read also : Jasmin Bhasin receives a surprise kiss from a fan while clicking on selfie. To look at She was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Her next outing will be Thalaivi, in which she plays the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas, in which she will play a pilot. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni in the action thriller.

