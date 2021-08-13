Those who are used to the scintillating seaside Greece of, say, the Oh mama movies will find a surprisingly different country in new thriller Beckett (Netflix, August 13). Craggy, gray and menacing, the Greece of Ferdinando Cito FilomarinoThis tense film is the evocative backdrop for a sort of survival story. But it is also, quite palpably, portrayed as a vibrant and troubled nation, with the country’s continuing economic and political conflicts being given compassionate and thoughtful attention.

In this way, Beckett remember WITH, Costa-Gavrass heartbreaking 1969 film about the assassination of a Greek politician. Beckett has a similar hue and gait. It’s grainy and low to the ground and bureaucratic, which makes all the violence even scarier. Beckett, written by Kevin a rice, with a Filomarino story, has a much more sense of place than other international capers whose exotic settings (for Americans, anyway) are simply aesthetic. Whether Beckett accurately portrays the current tensions in Greece over the austerity measures imposed by the EU and other issues may not be for me to assess. But the effort of specificity is appreciated.

Beckett is a star vehicle, because John David Washington, but he doesn’t do much to turn his hero into a rock-em-sock-em action star like a less nuanced movie would. Washington, as the main character, has a heavy burden to lift, physical and emotional. His character, a humble professional from Ohio, is on vacation with his beloved girlfriend, April (Alicia vikander), when a terrible accident occurs. With little time to cry, Beckett suddenly finds himself on the run from danger, pursued by corrupt cops and other obscure figures for reasons unknown.

He has, in this great run-down movie, stumbled in the midst of a vast and sinister conspiracy, and must evade his so-called killers while trying to figure out why he was targeted. As he goes forward, Beckett has to run and jump and climb and crawl and fall and fight and do all kinds of other painful things, his body bruised and bloodied and exhausted. Washington is keenly communicating all this tension and this struggle; Beckett moves through the film not as an invincible badass, but as a man who is tired and in great pain. And there is indeed no rest for the tired: when Beckett has a brief respite from his physical odyssey, grief returns. It’s pretty hard to watch, as it probably should.

That visceral credibility weakens towards the end of Beckett’s journey, which is also when we meet a villain who is more film-ready than what this spare and effective film needs. But otherwise, the climactic streak, which takes place in the middle of a protest in Athens, is a toned and surprisingly sad play, aware of the bigger consequences that exist outside of the question of Beckett’s survival. The film condemns American foreign policy and its links to authoritarian interests around the world, even though it manages to avoid reframing this uniquely Greek tragedy as an American story. Yet the sight of Athenian protesters reeling in the wake of a crushing loss has obvious global resonance.

When the end credits roll, there’s still an air of ambiguity surrounding the plot Beckett got involved in. Authors are suggested but never exactly confirmed, which might have seemed like an evasion, but rings true. The harmful forces of this world are not always so easy to guess and concretely identify; motivations and allegiances intersect and contradict each other. What Beckett powerfully synthesizes the feeling that there are powerful right-wing actors who manipulate the political destinies of the world and who have a cold indifference to individual lives that are not theirs. Beyond bullets and knives, this is the real lingering threat in the film, the thing that chases Beckett through the towns and wilds of Greece and, quite possibly, stalks us all too.

More great stories from Vanity Show

In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

How? ‘Or’ What I have never Tear up the trope of immigrant moms

What Black Widows Average final minutes for the future of MCUs

Can hot people wearing animal masks find true love on Sexy Beasts?

The best shows and movies coming to Netflix in August

The poignant story behind Anthony Bourdain’s favorite song

How Brad and Angelina got inspired LokiFinal

The ballad of Bobby Darin and Sandra Dee

From the archives: Richard Gully, Hollywood man of trust

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for industry essentials and awards coverage, plus a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.