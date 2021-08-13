Shershaah Vikram Batra’s Parents Remember Emotional Reaction to His Death Scene in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer | Bollywood





The parents of Kargil’s war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, have spoken of their reaction while watching his recently released biopic, Shershaah, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Captain Batra died in the war and was previously played onscreen by Abhishek Bachchan in LOC: Kargil. In an interview, his father, GL Batra, said that Captain Batra had watched the hit 1997 war film Border eight times, but that he was also a particularly patriotic person. He told The Quint: “Vikram had watched the movie Border eight times which left a lasting impression on him. He loved the life and work of a soldier and decided to join the military. loving Bollywood, he also had a deep sense of patriotism. ” He also spoke of watching the scene in which Captain Batra is shot and killed by enemy soldiers in Shershaah. He said: “A Pakistani soldier hiding aimed at him and three to four bullets hit him in the chest. . He then falls and becomes a martyr. It was a very emotional moment for us. “ Captain Batra’s mother Kamal Kanta Batra said: “I became very moved when he was suddenly hit by a bullet in the film.” Previously, his twin, Vishal Batra, told a major daily that he had a moment of calm after watching the film, in which he unleashed emotional havoc that he had held within him the entire time. Also Read: Shershaah Review: Sidharth Malhotra Plays Vikram Batra With Holy Sincerity In Simplistic Amazon War Drama Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and co-produced by Karan Johar, Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani, and was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, after being delayed for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shershaah-vikram-batra-s-parents-recall-emotional-reaction-to-his-death-scene-in-sidharth-malhotrastarrer-101628842446207.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

