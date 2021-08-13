Polis to talk about South Park with showmakers on 24th anniversary





The series set in Colorado first aired on August 13, 1997 and has since achieved iconic status. The creators have spoken about Casa Bonita, ManBearPig and more.

DENVER Friday marks 24 years since “South Park” made its television debut, and Governor Jared Polis marked the occasion with a live conversation with series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The conversation was broadcast live on Governor Polis’s Facebook page and started at 9:30 am Friday. The creators of the Comedy Central show made a big announcement: an hour before the chat, they reached an agreement with the owner of Casa Bonita to buy the iconic restaurant. “Everyone knows the potential of what this place can be,” Parker said. The deal was on hold, due to bankruptcy proceedings, Stone said. RELATED: ‘South Park’ Creators Say They Are Buying Casa Bonita The two said they plan to work with the organizers of a local effort to save the restaurant, located at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood. They said they also have plans to improve the food. Beyond that, the conversation covered an array of topics related to the Colorado-based series, including the demonic character ManBearPig, Parker and Stone’s favorite places in Colorado, and if they could do more promotions on the pandemic. The first episode of South Park aired on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Almost 300 episodes later, the Colorado-based program achieved iconic status. And that shows no signs of abating, as Parker and Stone recently signed a deal to make six more seasons of the hit series. RELATED: Trey Parker & Matt Stone Get Nearly $ 1 Billion To Make 6 More Seasons Of South Park, 14 Movies RELATED: Whole Town of South Park, Cartoon Version Was at Sunday’s Broncos Game SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for the best 9NEWS stories curated daily for you. Get content and information now for must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more straight to your inbox. DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

