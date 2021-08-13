The Elvis Presley Archives: Inside Graceland’s Private Safes





On Graceland grounds, in a temperature-controlled cinder block building, on a row of rolling or wall shelves, in long horizontal stacked boxes and vertical files, most of the 1.5 million documents, photographs, wardrobe items, musical instruments and other esteemed objects that make up in the Elvis archives. Pull a box or file from a random shelf like Graceland’s Angie Marchesed did the other day, out of courtesy to a visiting journalist and photographer and what are you going to find? Perhaps a burgundy velvet fedora with a feather in its ring, bought by Elvis at the Lansky Brothers clothing store on Beale Street. Perhaps a receipt for a $ 3.75 bottle of Bare Bronze tan tint, purchased by Priscilla Presley at Laurelwood Mall in 1968. BARBIE ELVIS PRESLEY DOLL:Check out the new ‘Elvis Presley Barbie’ doll, a celebration of the King’s iconic look Or maybe a rhinestone studded jumpsuit belt, decorated with wavy images of golden nude women surrounded by golden hoops. The women and the hoops appear to have been hand-pressed onto the belt with some sort of liquid gold, much like a confectioner presses birthday greetings from a tube of frosting onto a cake. “Every hat has a story,” Marchese said, holding the fedora in a white-gloved hand. “Every object has a story. “Obviously we have a lot of stories to tell.” Marchese (pronounced Mar-KAY-zee) is vice president of archives and exhibits at Elvis Presley’s Graceland. from 1957 until his death on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. Marchese, 49, has been in Graceland longer than Elvis. She started working there as a tour guide at the age of 17. “It was summer 89, and my summer never ended, actually,” she said. RELATED:Tips to Help You Take Care of Your Business When Visiting Elvis’ Home Today, she oversees a team of 21 full-time archivists and others who catalog, preserve and build the collection. And, in this case, ‘preserve’ sometimes means ‘clean’: It’s Marchese and his staff who deep clean the mansion three times a week, vacuum the shag rugs and faux upholstery. fur ; wash the molding; polish silver; dust off the stained glass peacocks; and also ensure that the king’s household retains its splendor as a palace. “The mansion is a giant artifact,” Marchese explained. “It’s the biggest artifact we have, and it’s used every day.” Marchese began working at Graceland shortly after his family moved to Memphis from Jacksonville, Florida, where the Tampa-born Marquise grew up. A guidance counselor from Ridgeway High School spoke to the teenager about work at Graceland, and young Angie applied because it sounded like fun. “I never knew 32 years ago that I was starting a career,” she said. “I thought it was just a summer job.” This was before “audio tours”, when human-like people rather than headphones greeted all tours. “We have presented the life, career and work of Elvis Presley every day to thousands of people,” said Marchese. “We had an official ‘spiel book’, but you didn’t have to memorize it, you just had to know what to say.” Even after enrolling at Memphis State University, Marchese continued to work at Graceland on weekends and holidays and in the summer. She took courses in public relations and museum studies (both of which would prove useful), but never graduated. Her diligence and enthusiasm caught the attention of President and CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Jack Soden, and even Priscilla Presley, and very quickly she rose through the ranks of Elvis, graduate or not. Soden said: “The professional passion that Angie embodies is a big part of our business. Marchese was offered a job in what is officially known as the Graceland Archives, which was established in the mid-1990s. Direct contact with tourists (or “guests”, in Graceland parlance) him was missing until she realized that an archivist could function as a very important type of tour guide. “Even though I didn’t communicate verbally with the guests,” Marchese said, “I realized that through the archives, I could still tell stories, and those stories could shape the guest experience.” In 2002, Marchese became Chief Archives, succeeding Graceland’s second chief archivist, Greg Howell. The archives had been established by Shelley Ritter, now executive director of the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi, as a deliberate means of cataloging Elvis’ possessions to allow what could have been a glorified closet to function as a repository of the American history, a vault of pop-cultural consequence, and a source of tourism and marketing opportunities for Elvis Presley Enterprises. Ritter was head of the archives when what is known as the “Graceland Artifact Building” was built in 1994 on the Graceland campus. ELVIS TRIVIA:Think you know everything about the king? Try to answer these questions On the one hand, the contents of the archives are invaluable to researchers, such as Elvis biographer Peter Guralnick and Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, whose Elvis “biopic” is slated for release in June. Thanks to the meticulous bookkeeping of Elvis manager, “Colonel” Tom Parker, and Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley, who kept all Graceland receipts (even the copies of checks written to the delivery man who delivered the copy of ‘Elvis of The Commercial Appeal) “We have almost a daily account of everything that happened in Elvis’ life, both personally and professionally,” Marchese said. On the other hand, the collection provides much of the material that made Elvis Presley’s museum and exhibition complex in Memphis an immediate success when it opened across from the mansion in 2017. The archives allow Marchese to tell what she calls “the story of Elvis” in a variety of ways. By typing keywords into the database, she can find the artifacts needed to create not only major exhibits, but also smaller “pop-up” exhibits that delve deep into a specific event or theme, such as the Elvis ‘1970 visit to Nixon’s White House, or Elvis’ report to gospel music. “It’s one thing to know how to store, catalog and take care of something,” Marcheses said. “It’s another thing to know how to use what you keep to tell a story. We shape the experience of our guests through our exhibits, and exhibits allow objects to tell the stories they were meant to tell. “ Plus, the exhibits add something to the Graceland experience that wasn’t always present after the mansion opened to the public on June 7, 1982: novelty. Thanks to the exhibits, which change every few months, most tourists to Graceland will find something new with every visit. “The archives are incredibly important and one of Gracelands most valuable assets,” said Soden. “They are an important tool for us in telling the story of Elvis.” ELVIS WEEK 2021:What you need to know about this celebration fit for a king Famous visitors also sometimes benefit from the cataloging efforts of archivists. In 2013, after his concert at FedExForum, Paul McCartney made his first trip to Graceland and visited the archives so Marchese could show him the congratulatory telegram Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis sent to the Beatles before their first appearance on ” The Ed Sullivan Show “in 1964, which Sullivan read aloud on the air. Marchese said McCartney also strummed Elvis’ 1956 Gibson J-200 acoustic guitar, which was a allowed indulgence because Graceland’s 20 guitars and four pianos are kept as working instruments, not as art. The guitars are tuned once a year and the pianos twice, to maintain their musical integrity. (Twenty isn’t a lot of guitars, but unlike Keith Richards, who reportedly owns nearly 3,000 guitars, Elvis actually played all of his guitars regularly, said Marchese.) Of course, some of the items cataloged as furniture, cars, boats, airplanes are too big to fit into the thousand square foot maze that is Marchese’s sanctuary of all things Elvis. But inside this space, where the temperature is maintained at 68 degrees and relative humidity at 48%, are the bulk of the million documents in the collection, 90,000 photographs, 88,000 pieces of memorabilia and 5 000 wardrobe items including 88 of the 110 combinations. would have been made for Elvis. (Most of the rest are owned by private collectors.) Pro tip: If you want to know if a jumpsuit was meant to be accessorized with a cape, look under the collar for the hook clasps and telltale velcro that held the cape in place. The collection also includes thousands of fan letters and gifts sent to Elvis. “We always say that Elvis kept whatever a fan sent him, and this sweater is proof of that,” Marchese said, opening a box that contained a hand-knitted red sweater with paraphrasing of the words of the song “I WILL BE STEADFAST LOYAL AND TRUE TO ELVIS” sewn on the front, and Elvis movie titles such as “Roustabout”, “Follow That Dream” and “Girl Happy” sewn on the long sleeves. “When you look at the collection, a lot of it is what you would expect to find in your attic,” Marchese said. For example, in 1995, Marchese discovered a shoebox in the back of a closet in what had been Gladys Presley’s bedroom in Graceland. Inside the shoebox were Elvis’Humes ‘1953 high school class debut program and the tassel for Elvis’ mortar graduation cap. “It was a very ‘mom’ kind of treasure,” Marchese said. “He was not saved because he was an artist but because he was a son.” Of course, other performers have archives devoted to their work, influences and heritage. For example, the Bruce Springsteen Archives and American Music Center are located at Monmouth University in New Jersey, while the Lou Reed Archives have been established at the New York Performing Arts Library. But these archives, it goes without saying, do not include the spaces where the artists made their life as well as their art. “A lot of artists have archives,” Marchese said. “But very few have a Graceland.”

