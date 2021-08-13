Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Yami Gautam, Aamir Khan, and more …

Payal Ghosh trained by Amer Kamra for her sports film

Bombay– Actress Payal Ghosh is set to star as a sportswoman in an upcoming Bollywood film. Renowned trainer Amer Kamra is shaping him up for the role.

Payal Ghosh has Bollywood films like ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’, ‘Freedom’ and a few Tamil films to his credit.

Sharing her experience of being guided by athlete Amer, she said, “Amer definitely helps me perform stunts at best. While I’m learning for my movie, but it’s gonna be a lifetime experience.

Speaking about her next untitled sports film, she revealed, “The film is not a biopic, it is the story of a girl who loves sports but her family forces her to marry and start a new life. family. The film is about his struggle between his love for the sport, his career and his family. “

Amer is a real life athlete and bodybuilder who has trained several celebrities. He explains how to guide Payal for the film. “Payal is going to rule the screen because she is full of energy. She does her best and is very easy to perform stunts. She can actually be a real athlete. People will see her do long jumps, climb to poles etc. Overall the audience will see a different Payal, ”said Amer.

Payal’s next film is ‘Red’, a romantic thriller.

Yami Gautam: It’s not easy to switch from one character to another

Bombay– Yami Gautam has her agenda full because she has several films lined up such as “A Thursday”, “Dasvi” and “Lost”. The actress says it’s not easy to switch from one character to another and believes that a character shouldn’t suffer because of tight schedules.

The 32-year-old actress will play a criminal journalist in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s “Lost”, a kindergarten teacher who takes children hostage in “A Thursday” and an IPS officer in “Dasvi”. She also has the spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ in the works.

Yami said, “I’ve always wanted to play versatile roles. I am happy that the filmmakers trust me with their material and come up with diverse projects. It is not easy to switch from one character to another.

“I remember being on the set of ‘A Thursday’ just a day after I finished ‘Dasvi’, and immediately after that I was in Kolkata for ‘Lost’. I believe that a character should not suffer because of the tight schedules.

The newly married actress says one should not be “proud of exhaustion”.

She added: “And for that, an actor should take a moment to breathe or just spend time with his family in order to avoid getting burned out. We don’t have to take pride in exhaustion. We have to start to burn out. respect this small space for better performance.

Aamir Khan in Andhra for the shooting of “Laal Singh Chaddha”

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) – Bollywood star Aamir Khan has arrived in the city of Andhra Pradesh, in the district of East Godavari, for the shooting of his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

The actor and other members of the unit will be traveling to various locations on Friday and Saturday for the shoot.

Filming is scheduled for Friday in Amalapuram, about 60 km from Kakinada, while the unit will shoot other scenes on Kakinada beach on Saturday.

Khan checked into a hotel in Kakinada, where strict security measures were taken. Private security personnel did not allow anyone to meet with the actor due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead female role. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya also plays the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of Tollywood lead actor Nagarjuna.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has already completed most of the filming in Srinagar, Ladakh, Kargil, Chandigarh and other locations.

Mannat Noor: There can be no other song like ‘Laung Laachi’

Bombay– Singer Mannat Noor, known for her popular song “Laung Laachi”, is back with a new soundtrack titled “Mera Mahi”.

‘Mera Mahi’ presents Mannat with Yuvraaj Hans, son of Hans Raj Hans. The singer has given her voice for films like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Indoo Ki Jawani” and several other Punjabi films.

Speaking about her new song, Mannat told IANS, “Mera Maahi is the kind of song that every girl would identify with. The music, video and lyrics are amazing. The theme of the song is about a girl having a conversation with her parents about the kind of guy she wants to spend her life with. I had a great time working on the track. Even though I sang a lot of songs, it was special because I also took part, alongside Yuvraaj Hans, my co-artist.

As she continues to be recognized for her song by music aficionados, Mannat said the song’s success has boosted her confidence.

“Every time your work is loved, it gives you a completely different effect. ‘Laung Laachi’ is an amazing song and I think there can’t be another song like this. The kind of love he has aroused in music lovers is warm.

Jackie Shroff surprises the “Super Dancer” candidate by preparing “bhindi” for her

Bombay– Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani will be special guests for the upcoming episode of “Super Dancer – Chapter 4”, which will feature 75 different dance forms from around the world. The show is judged by Terence Lewis and Anurag Basu.

Using salsa, samba and the street dance form waacking, contestant Esha and her “Super Guru” Sonali perform on the popular “Rangeela” track, “Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena”, which was photographed on Urmilla Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.

Jackie praises the duo. “Bhirhu! He apologized. “What are you? I’m telling you, Urmillaji would have been the happiest person after seeing this performance. Everything about that act was fantastic.

Echoing Jackie’s thoughts, Sangeeta Bijlani said: “The moment you started your performance with the salsa and the way you conducted the act was just amazing.”

After praising Esha, Jackie asks him if she likes the lady’s finger (‘bhindi’) because he specially brought some from his farm. He then begins to take small boxes of condiments out of his bag and continues to cook “kanda bhindi” on the platters. He invites everyone to taste the dish and informs Esha, “This is called ‘kanda bhindi’.”

“Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television (IANS)