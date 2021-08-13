Top Rated Bollywood Crime Movies on Zee5 & Up to Complete Within 15 Hours





Crime, after romance and drama, is Bollywood’s biggest bet. In recent years, the number of films based on crime and action has increased dramatically. With a dense population and high crime rates, there are enough true stories for filmmakers to draw inspiration from. Over the years, Bollywood crime films have been made, some inspired by real events, others fictional, but all equally good and backed by a strong IMDb rating. This list of movies on Zee5 and more for your weekend movie marathon highlights exactly that. So dive in and get ready for a criminal frenzy. Weekend Movie Marathon: 7 Top Rated Bollywood Crime Movies On Zee5 & More You Can Complete In 15 Hours 1. Black Friday – Netflix / Amazon Prime Video (rating 8.5 IMDb) Loosely based on the book by Hussain Zaidis entitled Black Friday: The real story of the Bombay bombings, the story revolves around the events that led to the 1993 bombings in Mumbai (then Bombay) and the investigation that followed. It’s still one of the best crime movies made in Bollywood, bringing raw emotion, action, and ground-level crime to the big screen. Length :: 2 hours 47 minutes 2. Khosla ka Ghosla – Jio Cinema (IMDb Rating 8.2) Not essentially a full-fledged detective film, but a crime comedy held in high regard by critics and backed by a commendable 8+ IMDb rating. Confusion, comedy and constant bickering take center stage in this Dibakar Banerjee classic. Probably the first time Banerjee has strayed from a serious story, Khosla ka Ghosla brings you a love-hate relationship between the characters of Boman Irani and Anupam Khers. Anupam Kher and his sons attempt to outsmart the character of Boman Iranis, which leads to comedy out of sheer confusion. Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes 3. Gangs of Wasseypur – Amazon Prime Video (IMDb Rating 8.2) Between the early 1940s and mid-1990s, the story begins with Shahid Khan, the patriarch of the Khan family, and his rivalry with Sultana Daku. Upon Shahid Khan’s death, his son swears revenge for his death and the way his motive and hatred is passed on to the next generation of the family, where every member is fueled by anger, thirst for revenge and greed for power. One of the best detective movies on Amazon Prime Video, this Anurag Kashyap The director features a stellar all-star cast that includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes 4. Satya – Amazon Prime Video (IMDb rating of 8.2) This cult Ram Gopal Varma film stars Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah. While the film mostly revolves around Satya, his crime boss Bhiku Mhatre, effortlessly played to perfection by stealing the show, Manoj Bajpayee. Interestingly, Bajpayee was first approached for the role of Satyas. According to IMDb, Ram Gopal Varma realized that Bhiku Mhatre needed a strong character with good command of the Hindi language and that is how the role went to Bajpayee. Length :: 2 hours 51 minutes 5. A Wednesday – Netflix (8.1 IMDb rating) An anonymous man lays bombs in the city of Mumbai and threatens the Mumbai police commissioner to detonate them if some four terrorists are not released. Initially, the plot feels like a predictable action movie, where the cops race against the clock to hunt down the unknown enemy, while being reluctant to leave the terrorists. However, as the story unfolds, the police and the public realize that the man has a hidden agenda behind the release of these terrorists. The ending is not only intriguing but also emotional which shoots people’s consciousness. Length :: 1 hour 44 minutes 6. Omkara – Zee5 (IMDb rating of 8.1) According to William Shakespeare Othello, Omkara is a crime thriller set in Meerut. The story follows Omkara, a henchman working for the local politician and his close associates Langda Tyagi and Kesu. When Omkara announces Kesu as his successor, the decision angered Langda and he began to plan his revenge out of jealousy and anger. What repercussions Langda’s evil plans have on him and the people around him, weaves the rest of the story. The film has won numerous national film awards, including the Special Jury Prize (Vishal Bhardwaj) and Best Supporting Actress (Konkana Sen Sharma). This crime thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Naseeruddin Shah and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles. Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes 7. Maqbool – Disney + Hotstar (rating 8 IMDb) Another directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and inspired by William Shakespeares Macbeth, Maqbool is a brilliant crime drama starring a star cast that includes Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur among others. Set against the backdrop of the underworld scene in Mumbai, the story revolves around Miyan Maqbool, the henchman working for a powerful underworld donation and the gift mistress Nimmi, whom Maqbool is secretly in love with. When she urges him to kill Don and take the job, he finds himself torn between her admiration and devotion to his boss and his love for Nimmi. Pankaj Kapur won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Length :: 2 hours 13 minutes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/binge-watch/collection/weekend-movie-marathon-top-rated-bollywood-crime-movie-sony-liv-finish-within-15-hours/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos