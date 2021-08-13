BREAKING: Akshay Kumars Bellbottom to be a SOLO RELEASE as Fast & Furious 9 is postponed to September 3: Bollywood News





Last month, when theaters hadn’t opened in most states, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures decided to start releasing their films where possible. When Delhi opened, the decision was made to release the long-awaited biggie,Fast & Furious 9, August 19. A day later, however,The lower end of the bell, starring Akshay Kumar, was also due out on the same day. This has caused some concern and anxiety in the trade and exhibition industry. They felt that a clash in such circumstances should be avoided and that the two films should have different dates. Bollywood Hungamahas now discovered thatFast & Furious 9The release of its has been postponed. The film will now be released direct on September 3. A business source told us: That’s a good call because theaters in most states are running at 50% capacity. In addition to this, a nighttime curfew has also been imposed in many parts of the country. Taking on two big-budget mass artists wouldn’t have done justice to the potential of either movie with these restrictions. Single-screen theaters were particularly concerned as they might only have to play one movie. Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani cinema in Bihar, said: Owners of 2K single screen cinemas are delighted with this news. We at least now have a decent gaming program withThe lower end of the bellreleased on August 19 Chehre (with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi) on August 27 andFast & Furious 9September 3. If Mumbai opens its doors from September 1, other films will be released in the following weeks. However, not all concerns have yet been assuaged. Maharashtra, which contributes 30% of the box office, has still not been allowed to open. The trade source signed off saying: It remains to be seen whether cinemas get permission to open in a few days or whether they open directly the first week in Maharashtra. If the latter occurs, then the activity ofThe lower end of the bellandChehrewill be affected.Fast & Furious 9may be able to collect better if Maharashtra is operational by September 3. Read also:Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor show off their chemistry in new version of Sakhiyan 2.0 at Bellbottom More pages: Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga (English) Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

