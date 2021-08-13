Musician A-Zal: Wherever you go in the world, you’ll always hear Bollywood beats playing | Hindi movie news





New York-based singer-songwriter and songwriter Atif Afzal aka A-Zal, is known for his musical compositions for the films Prague, Pune 52, Monsoon Shootout and Baji, American TV series NCIS: Los Angeles and The Twilight Zoned. Rather impressed with Hindi film music and the fact that it has many genres including rap, says A-Zal: what I love about Bollywood music is that it has its own personality and identity. Surprisingly, wherever you go in the world, you will always hear the beats of Bollywood being played. It’s really great when the Bollywood tracks are played by my Zumba instructor here in New York, who is apparently a Mexican. Another thing I love about Bollywood music is that it evolves. Thanks to directors such as Zoya Akhtar, who supported rap music through their film Gully Boy. Music always evolves over a period of time and I think Bollywood is in a good space. Atifs’ last track was performed in the latest episode of Tom Hiddleston star Loki, and while he is happy with it, the singer can only be nostalgic for Indian music. Like many young musicians, he also has a wish list of desi musicians that he aspires to work with. I have two Indian musicians in my dream list that I would like the opportunity to work with – Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman. It is my dream that Lata Mangeshkar sings a lullaby that I composed many years ago. And, AR Rahman is one of the best musicians who walked on earth! I really want to collaborate with him, I want him to sing one of my compositions, and I’m sure that will happen someday.



He believes the pandemic has made a big difference for independent musicians. He says: The pandemic has given them time to regroup. For independent musicians, it is important to have dedicated time where they can focus their efforts on their own independent music. For example, I’ve been composing for films since 2010, and it’s been a decade. I’ve always wanted to make my own album, but streaming film music never gave me the time to do it. I had a little more time during the pandemic as most of the film productions had shut down last year for two to three months and it allowed me to work on my indie pop album. A-Zal recently composed a soundtrack for Alicia Keys ‘Resort To Love’. Speaking of working with Alicia Keys, he says, it was a fabulous experience. What made me more interesting was working on Mauritian music. It’s a Hollywood movie, but based in Mauritius and it’s the first time I’ve made such music. My song To Pu Dance is a Mauritian dance song that you would hear in beach cafes. I had a great time composing it, but the fun part was singing in Mauritian Creole. I worked closely with a dialect expert to make sure my pronunciation is perfect! Such experiences make a project magical.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/music/news/musician-a-zal-anywhere-you-go-in-the-world-you-will-always-hear-bollywood-beats-being-played/articleshow/85294543.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos