



This Bollywood actor has done a remarkable job of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. What campaign has he launched? A) Ghar Wapsi Campaign

B) Ghar Ghar Campaign

C) Ghar Bhejo campaign

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has done a remarkable job of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He launched the Ghar Bhejo campaign. The Gharbhejo campaign of LB Trust, Neeti Goel and KhaanaChahiye is officially supported by Sonu Sood. Through the Gharbhejo campaign, the Lala Bhagwandas Trust and Khaanachahiye, in partnership with government officials and interstate commercial carriers, will organize buses to transport migrants to their villages across the country. The Gharbhejo team obtains the essential licenses, including medical certificates, NOCs and other documents, in collaboration with local authorities. The authorities in the State of origin (Maharashtra) and the State of destination will obtain these documents. Khaanachahiye will allocate buses, each carrying 35 passengers or less, once a group's travel authorization has been obtained. All social distancing tactics will be implemented by the Gharbhejo team. During the journey, passengers will be provided with food and water. Services will be provided door-to-door. As a result, rather than being dropped off at district headquarters, migrant workers and their families will be dropped off in their respective communities. Depending on the location, each bus will travel between 800 and 2,000 kilometers. More than 600 migrants have already been transported to their villages in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh by 18 such buses. The Gharbhejo team intends to expand its operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cashbackbeta.in/this-bollywood-actor-has-done-sterling-work-in-helping-migrant-workers-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-what-campaign-did-he-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

