Bohemian Light Music Festival moves to livestream format – Boulder Daily Camera

The easy, free access to vaccines ushered in a newfound freedom for music fans who spent much of the last year revisiting archived concert sets and searching for new virtual content, at least that’s what. than we thought.

With new COVID variants detected and news of vaccinated people contracting the virus, artists, venue owners and festival organizers are assessing how safe it is to stick to the sentiment of, The show must go on.

Last week, Bohemian Festival of Lights a scaled-down version of the Bohemian Nights Festival at NewWestFest announced that it would not be held in downtown Fort Collins. Instead, the two-day event has turned into a livestream that will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

While not all of the artists already scheduled to participate in the livestream, viewers can witness sets from more than a dozen artists, including Companion, Wes Watkins, Los Mocochetes, Randy Newman, and many more.

The virtual offer has its limits.

It has been determined that the live broadcast will be geographically limited to those who access it locally on devices located in the city of Fort Collins, said June Greist, director of communications for Bohème Foundation. This local access limitation is due to contractual agreements with the artists.

Comcast and Connexion customers, within city limits, can tune into Fort Collins TV (FCTV) Collegian Television (CTV), Poudre School District (PSD), and FC Public Media to watch the sets. People located in Fort Collins can also access the stream through theNABE.tv.

Black Pumas, a four-time Grammy nominated group was to headline the festival in person. They will participate in the livestream at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Black Pumas will perform an intimate 30-minute set in New Belgium as part of Townsquare Media’s 94.3 The X Live sessions.

There is no charge for the show. A limited number of lucky attendees were placed on a guest list by registering on the Stations app.

Since the early 2000s, Bohemian Nights has showcased a variety of distant and regional talent. While no in-person social distancing events are planned at this time, Bohemian Foundation staff members hope to bring action to the stages when the time is right.

I was invited to be part of the core team that produced the very first Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, said Chris Kresge, host and creator of Chris Ks Colorado Reading List and longtime radio personality at 105.5 The Colorado Sound. I was the stage manager and host of the ‘B’ stage the first year. In the middle of the day, I was called to the main stage and then to Linden Street to liven up the rest of the weekend. Since then, I have been an integral part of the team.

Kresge will pre-record the introductions for the Bohemian Lights event live this weekend from the concert hall in Fort Collins, Washingtons.

I have mixed feelings about moving the festival to a live event, Kresge said. On the one hand, I understand the decision to limit the risk of COVID to members of the public, musicians and staff and volunteers. On the other hand, being selfish, this is now the second festival where I’m not on stage doing what I love most to present Colorado bands to the incredible audiences and familiar faces I’ve seen at the over the years.

While music fans won’t be able to sip beer and jam at a rotating selection of acts this weekend, the Bohemian Foundation is maintaining an element in person. The vaccination clinic that was scheduled during the festival will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. , on Saturdays, in the Old Town Square. Walk-in people are welcome and appointments can be made at larimer.org/covidvaccine.

Much to fans’ dismay, news of more postponements and cancellations of shows and festivals across the country is starting to surface again.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Stevie Nicks announced the cancellation of the five performances she had scheduled for this year, but assured fans that we would look to a brighter year 2022.

Last week, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a multi-week event slated for October that promised sets from Dead and Co., The Black Crowes, Jimmy Buffett and many more announced its cancellation.

A friend from a large national talent agency told me over the weekend that he heard about some smaller New England events that may be canceled, Kresge said.

While some are canceling in-person shows altogether, others are exploring options to keep spectators safe.

Z2 Entertainment recently announced that entry to shows at Fox Theater, Boulder Theater and Aggie Theater venues would require proof of the vaccine or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

On Tuesday, Bonnaroo announced that the same rules would apply to ticket holders for the four-day event in September held in Manchester, Tenn.

We received overwhelmingly positive responses, said Christian Hee, senior marketing director at Z2 Entertainment. Sites across the country are implementing similar policies and the number of these participating sites appears to be increasing very rapidly every day.