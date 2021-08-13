French Quarter Festival last cancellation of 4th surge | Entertainment





By REBECCA SANTANA and MELINDA DESLATTE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The French Quarter Festival, in which thousands of festival-goers take to the streets of New Orleans’ historic district to listen to marching bands, zydeco and other music, has become the latest victim of the fourth wave coronavirus disease in Louisiana. Festival organizers announced on Friday that they were canceling the festival, which was scheduled to run from September 30 to October 30. 2. The main tourist draw is the latest to be canceled as Louisiana continues to be a hotspot for the fourth wave of coronavirus, a status fueled by the state’s low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. Other events such as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have already canceled events scheduled for this summer and fall. After careful consideration and after consulting with a multitude of experts, including city and state officials, we concluded that this was the best decision for the safety and security of our community, Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals Inc., said in a press release announcing the decision. The event will return to the French Quarter from April 21 to 24 next year, organizers said on Friday. The Acadian and Croles Festivals, which take place in Lafayette, are also canceled for this fall, organizers announced. This festival was scheduled for October 8-10 and will take place from March 18-20 next year.

