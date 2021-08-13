An ode to Sridevi and his timeless sense of fashion | Hindi movie news





The late Sridevi had become India’s first female superstar with her remarkable acting skills. However, aside from his on-screen antics, his clothing choices have also always turned heads. From sleek Indian looks within six yards to her avant-garde play with opulent contemporary dresses, the actress had created a distinct fashion identity. So much so that even years later, she continues to inspire generations with her fashion sense. On her birthday today, ETimes takes a look at the trailblazer she was: Golden queen

While Sridevis’ film Mr. India is considered one of his most memorable films, his looks in the film are equally iconic. Everything from the blue saree of the song Kate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat and the metallic gold dress of Hawaa Hawaii, to the shimmering bodycon dress to the tan haute couture look, seemed straight out of a contemporary magazine cover. Chic cloth Chiffon sarees have been the benchmark for several Bollywood heroines over the decades, but no one has managed to make it as alluring as Sridevi. Her yellow silk chiffon saree paired with a matching blouse in “Chandni” is the material from which Bollywood dreams are made. By taking the essentials of every Indian woman’s wardrobe and turning it into a timeless statement, the actress alone must have spurred the diversity of the chiffon saree business. Eternal love for the Kanjeevaram Sridevi’s love for sarees was evident from the number of times she draped one for an outing. And while she may have reinvented the chiffon saree, South Indian Kanjeevaram weaving was close to her heart. It was his ensemble chosen for each event that called for elegance. In fact, daughter Janhvi Kapoor had also worn her mother’s special drape for the national awards ceremony, emphasizing the relevance of a classic traditional Indian ensemble even in modern times. Hairstyles



Long before it was cool to flaunt a haircut with paired outfits and headbands, it was Sridevi who invented the style in Gumraah. Chic headbands with color-coordinated dresses became a staple at the time and continued to inspire the looks of several actresses in the movies, eventually becoming a trend. Luxury first



While today’s Bollywood actresses wear marks from head to toe, it was Sridevi who took the first step in the direction, each time she caused a sensation in Manish Malhotra’s lehengas, sarees prints of Sabyasachi, the beautiful dresses of Elie Saab and his famous designer bags. .



