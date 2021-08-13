Animals, Events, Entertainment | The daily standard stories





Friday 13 August 2021 The Mercer County Fair is back – in its entirety By Leslie Gartrell CELINA – Fair Director Cara Muhlenkamp is thrilled that community members are enjoying a full-fledged Mercer County Fair with new entertainment and flagship events. “We are delighted to be back,” Muhlenkamp said Thursday as organizers put the finishing touches to the fair which begins today. “It’s great to see the fair as a whole.” Last year, organizers were ready to hold a traditional fair when COVID-19 forced them to narrow the event down to food fair and junior events. Rides, games and grandstands were canceled just days before the fair began after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order limiting the fairs to cattle competitions and 4-H events. Muhlenkamp said she was hoping to see the community come out for all the fun she missed last year. “We have a lot of new entertainment this year that we are so excited to have,” she said. “It is important for us to have a wide variety of entertainment for the audience.” The theme for this year’s fair is Country Nights, Carnival Lights. Muhlenkamp highlighted several new attractions this year, including the Honey Bear Dancers of Chicago, a family-friendly song and dance show that will have multiple performances each day of the fair from today through Wednesday. Also new this year is Tumbleweed Crossing, a comedic stunt show in the Wild West Gunfight. Performers travel with authentic Old West town scenery and will interact with members of the public during their multiple shows from today through Wednesday. For those who enjoy circus theater, Flippin ‘Steampunk Aerial and Acrobatic Spectacular will feature energetic performances every day of the fair. The act combines mechanical innovation and the art of flipping, acrobats, comedians and aerialists for a one-of-a-kind exhibition, according to the group’s website. For animal lovers, Muhlenkamp said she was happy to see Dock Dogs return to the fair this year. The event combines dogs and water. It was born in 2000 to create a nationally recognized competitive sport based on rules and precedents in track and field competitions, according to the company’s website. The dogs compete in three different sports disciplines: Big Air, considered as the long jump of canine aquatic sports; extreme vertical, similar to a high jump; and speed recovery, a timed sport involving a combination of running, jumping, swimming and recovery. Dock Dogs will perform today through Sunday. Jimmy of the Gator Boys returns to perform from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the fair. The show will feature reptiles and other exotic creatures from near and far, Muhlenkamp said. Grandstand concerts are always a classic, and Muhlenkamp said this year’s fair was no different. Tonight’s big concert with Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk has been sold out for weeks, she said, and Saturday’s Christian concert with Casting Crowns is also nearly sold out. Fair enthusiasts will also attend ambulatory piano performances from Sunday to Wednesday at the exhibition center, with three hours of music per day. “We are delighted that everyone is enjoying the next seven days,” said Muhlenkamp. Some of today’s performances and acts include, Dock Dogs Big Air shows, 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jimmy from the Gator Boys, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tumbleweed crossing, 6.30 p.m. and 8.15 p.m. Honey Bear Dancers dance workshop, 7 p.m., with variety shows at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

