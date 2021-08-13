Christmas arrives early in a very merry Ted Lasso (RECAP) | Entertainment





[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4, Carol of the Bells.] It’s never too early to be in the holiday spirit, and with Carol of the Bells, Ted Lasso delivers a pour that’s sweeter than a bundle of candy canes. There is no forward movement in the plot here, a match for the next day is mentioned but never played and instead was treated to a Christmas themed opening streak and a half. hour of players invading the Higgins (Jeremy swift) Christmas party, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah waddingham) spending quality time together as buddies and Roy (Brett Goldstein), Keeley (Juno Temple) and Phoebe (Elodie Blomfeld) on a frantic search for a dentist ?! Here is how it goes. Ted looks like he’s in a ho-hum, instead of ho-ho-ho, Christmas. He has a video call with his son and ex-wife, he gives his child a drone as a guilt gift, but since they’re not all together, things get a bit awkward. So he resigns himself to watching It’s a wonderful life in pajamas, looped. And then Rebecca arrives! She asks him to help her deliver toys to the children who wrote to Santa Claus. She later tells him that she knows how boring the first Christmas after divorce can be, and she wanted to make sure he was okay. Oh ! Compare that to where they were in the fourth episode of season 1. It’s amazing how far they’ve come. Meanwhile, at Higgins (Jeremy Swift), players who couldn’t get home for the holidays join their families to celebrate the holidays. Everyone eats a fantastic Christmas treat, games are played and in general everyone is happy. Less joyous are the festivities for Keeley, Roy and Phoebe. Phoebe was a last minute addition, which puts the brakes on Keeleys plan for a sexy Christmas, and the kid isn’t having a good time, she got hurt by a boy in her class who laughs at her because that she has bad breath. At first, the adults vehemently deny this, but when they smell Phoebes’ breath, they unfortunately realize that the child was right and that Phoebe needs to see a dentist ASAP. The result is a superb sequence on Carol of the Bells where Roy and his family search all over his upscale neighborhood for a dentist who can handle Phoebes’ breath; more players show up at the Higgins house; and Ted and Rebecca deliver gifts. At the last house, a dentist is found, and all is well. And, as a bonus, she’s linked to the guy who wanted an USS with Ted in Season 1, who then requests an USS with Keeley because she was instrumental in her teenage years. Uh, awkward. But the hilarity is not over yet. In tribute to Love in fact, Team Roy goes to the house of the kid who bullied Phoebe, billboards in hand, and sends a message to the kid. Unless you make amends, you’ll smell bad forever, and you’ll have to face him (Roy) and her (Keeley). The cards say that Phoebe forgives him, he apologizes and she wishes him a Merry Christmas. At the end of the episode, Ted, Rebecca, and a few street performers sing Christmas carols outside the Higgins family home. Everyone comes out and joins in, and there is a lot of Christmas cheer. Ted lasso, Fridays, Apple TV +

