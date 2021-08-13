Inaugural Augtoberfest canceled | Daily news from the peninsula

PORT TOWNSEND – FairWinds Winery postponed Saturday’s “Augtoberfest” event citing numerous public health concerns.

“The growing number of COVID-19 cases, the extreme heat warning and the poor air quality index were all factors,” Chief Executive Officer Michelle Cavett said in a press release Friday after the Peninsula Daily News published an article on the event on Friday.

His father, owner and winemaker Micheal Cavett, said, “Many of our volunteers are older and may be more exposed to these factors. The risk is simply too great for our staff, volunteers and event attendees. “

His wife and co-owner Judy Cavett added, “At first we thought it was going to be a tough decision with all the commitments we made (the live band, the hot air balloon, etc.), but the more we talked the more we realized that it was the only decision.

People who purchased tickets are offered a full refund through the same vendor they used to purchase the tickets, or to keep them for the new date, which will be announced once the health issues are over. missing, Michelle said.

The tasting room will continue to operate on weekends with current COVID-19 protocols in place, Michelle said.

“We are of course disappointed that this event did not happen on schedule, but it became increasingly clear that it was the right thing to do. We are working to make this event even better when the time is right and it is safe for all of us to enjoy it, ”she said.

More information can be found on their website www.fairwindswinery.com.

PREVIOUS HISTORY

PORT TOWNSEND – Visitors will have the opportunity to ride a captive hot air balloon during the first “Augtoberfest” hosted by FairWinds Winery on Saturday.

The new one-day festival was inspired by Octoberfest and will include food, wine / beer and other activities included with admission, said Michelle Cavett, general manager.

“My dad had always wanted to have an Octoberfest, which is interesting because we’re not a brewery, we’re a winery,” she said in an interview on Wednesday. “But, he still loves the atmosphere of the festival.

“Our weather in Port Townsend tends not to be as good in October, so he thought” let’s do Augtoberfest “where we would mainly be assured of warmer and better weather.”

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays outside the FairWinds winery, 1984 Hastings Ave. West to Port Townsend.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://fairwindsaugtoberfest.bpt.me in advance for $ 35 or the day of the event for $ 50, Cavett said.

Captive hot air balloon rides piloted by Captain-Crystal Stout of Morning Star Balloon Co. cost an additional $ 10.

A total of 200 people will be allowed at the event, with 100 seats available for hot air balloon flights.

As of Thursday morning, 150 event tickets and 91 rides were still available, according to the online ticket office.

Admission to the event includes a plate of food that includes bratwurst, coleslaw and beans, as well as a glass of beer or wine for ages 21 and over.

Cornhole and Rochambeau tournaments are planned. Delta Rays will perform live.

COVID-19 safety precautions include holding the event completely outdoors and a check-in station for symptom screening and temperature checks, Cavett said.

This is the first event in Jefferson County that will allow people to ride in a hot air balloon, Cavett and Stout said.

Stout said she was delighted to offer the rides to the public.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “I love to see how many smiles we can bring to Jefferson County.”

Cavett hopes the event will turn into an annual effort for the winery.

“After my father’s heart bypass surgery and cancer a few years ago and then the pandemic that hit, we are very happy to offer this exciting event to our community as we grow our family business from its humble beginnings as a that Jefferson County’s first vineyard, ”Cavett mentioned.

