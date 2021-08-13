Rhody parade, Cake Picnic blooms on Saturday





PORT TOWNSEND – Saturday’s forecast calls for warm weather, a grand rhododendron festival parade, live music and 1,500 slices of cake served for free in the park. The long-awaited parade kicks off Saturday at noon on Lawrence and Harrison streets Uptown, descends Lawrence to Monroe Street and heads downtown towards Pope Marine Plaza on Water Street. This is where the Cake Picnic will take place at 2 p.m. The parade has 40 admissions, said Rhody Festival president Lori Morris on Thursday. Among them are floats from Port Orchard’s Fathoms O ‘Fun Festival, Sequim Irrigation Festival and Mason County Forest Festival, as well as a few dozen local businesses and non-profit groups. The official float of the Rhododendron Festival will carry royalty: Queen Jenessah Seebergoss, Princess Hailey Hirschel and Princess Brigitte Palmer. Sacred in 2020, the trio waited well over a year to step up and signal spectators to parade. The Boeing Bluebills, a team of retired Boeing Co. employees who volunteer in various community projects, are the grand marshals of this 85th annual parade. The theme is ‘stop and smell the rhodiums’ figuratively speaking, as there won’t be the usual fresh rhododendron fronds on this year’s tanks. Normally held the third weekend in May, the Rhody Parade was canceled last year and postponed this year due to uncertainties about the pandemic. Still, an August event has its perks. Local berries, just ripened in the summer sun, are baked in cakes for the picnic, said Chef Kellen Lynch. The menus include a choice of chocolate and a lemon blackberry cake with Italian buttercream frosting. Fanfare music is another thing missing from the 2021 parade; “The school is not there,” Morris said. But the organizers of Cake Picnic will provide music: The Unexpected Brass Band, DJ Captain Peacock and the duo Luna Serene and Sorina June are expected to provide a soundtrack at Pope Marine Plaza. Danny Milholland of Production Alliance is the orchestrator of this ninth annual Cake Picnic, with 10 teams of people taking care of everything from baking and safety protocols to setting up and taking down the tent. Games for children, face painting and mask making will also be part of the Saturday afternoon party. As the cake picnic ends before 5 p.m., the team is planning a portrait photo of the community. Milholland, with his characteristic enthusiasm, wrote in an email to the volunteers that he “felt delighted”. “We look strong on all fronts,” he added. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or

[email protected]

news.com.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/rhody-parade-cake-picnic-blooms-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos